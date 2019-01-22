Bonhams Scottsdale 2019 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Scottsdale 2019 auction was held Thursday, January 17th at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $16.1 million in total sales and a 90 percent sell-through rate.

Bonhams Motoring Group Director Rupert Banner, said, “Our sale was well supported and featured a large number of cars without reserve creating multiple bidders throughout and a very respectable rate of sale. It’s a discerning market at the moment and while we weren’t able to conclude sales on a couple of the bigger cars, we sold nearly all the cars on offer and achieved some impressive results and auction records along the way.”

Bonhams’ eighth annual Arizona Auction Week sale was led by a 1952 Maserati A6G 2000 Frua Spider that sold for $2,755,000, a new auction record for the model. The sole surviving example Maserati was followed by a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe that fetched $1,110,000 and the 1963 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 GS Cabriolet that made $1,000,500.

An additional highlight result was the 1946 Fiat 1100 Frua Spider that reached a new auction record for the model when it sold for $577,000. As Piero Frua’s first car and one that set a new direction for automotive design, the forward-thinking sports car has participated in the Pebble Beach and Villa d’Este Concours as well as the Mille Miglia Storica.

Bonhams Scottsdale 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1951 Maserati A6G 2000 Spider – $2,755,000

2. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe – $1,110,000

3. 1963 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 GS Cabriolet – $1,000,500

4. 1934 Mercedes-Benz 500 K Tourer – $830,000

5. 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Saloon – $610,000

6. 1946 Fiat 1100C Spider – $577,000

7. 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet – $362,500

8. 1956 Porsche 356A Speedster – $362,500

9. 1937 Jaguar SS100 2.5 Roadster – $329,500

10. 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet – $229,600

For the complete list of results, visit Bonhams.com/Scottsdale.

[Source: Bonhams; photo: Peter Singhof]

