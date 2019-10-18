Bonhams Zoute Grand Prix 2019 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Zoute Grand Prix 2019 sale was held 11th October in the Belgian seaside town of Knokke-Heist, resulting in €10,676,550 in total sales and a 76 percent sell-through rate. The auction was staged alongside the 10th edition of the Zoute Grand Prix classic car event.

The top result at the Bonhams Zoute Grand Prix 2019 auction went to the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy that sold for €2,875,000. One of 60 ‘long-nose’ examples produced with an alloy body, the 275 GTB, finished in ‘Rosso Chiaro’ with blue interior, was previously owned for some 10 years by Gregory Noblet, son of Ferrari privateer driver and Pierre Noblet, who, together with Jean Guichet, was on the podium at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1962 (3rd) and 1963 (2nd) in a 250 GTO. Gregory Noblet enjoyed success with the 275 GTB in historic racing motor sports events, picking up various podium finishes at the Le Mans Classic.

Meanwhile a younger ‘sibling’ from the Maranello stable, a 2004 Ferrari Enzo sold to a European bidder in the room for €1,506,500 taking the second spot in this year’s auction, followed by a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster that changed hands for €1,035,000.

Three other modern Maranello examples landed in the top ten of the Bonhams Zoute Grand Prix 2019 sale, including the 1989 Ferrari F40 Berlinetta, which sold for €920,000, the 2016 Ferrari F12tdf, delivered new to Belgium, which achieved €747,500 and the 1980 Ferrari 512 BB which realised €253,000.

Philip Kantor, Bonhams Head of European Motoring, said: “The allure of the prancing horse is always powerful at Zoute, which has been proven by today’s results. The buyers and collectors here are most discerning and so it natural that they appreciated the exceptional quality of the cars on offer today.”

Other Bonhams Zoute Grand Prix 2019 sale highlights included the 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale which sold for €402,500, the 1964 OSCA 1600 GT ‘Double Bubble’ which achieved €379,500, the 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE ‘Flachkühler’ Cabriolet that found a new owner for €330,000 and the 1958 AC Ace-Bristol Roadster, which realised €281,750.

Bonhams Zoute Grand Prix 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy – €2,875,000

2. 2004 Ferrari Enzo – €1,506,500

3. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – €1,035,000

4. 1989 F40 Berlinetta – €920,000

5. 2016 Ferrari F12tdf – €747,500

6. 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale – €402,500

7. 1964 OSCA 1600 GT ‘Double Bubble’ – €379,500

8. 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE ‘Flachkühler’ Cabriolet – €330,000

9. 1958 AC Ace-Bristol Roadster – €281,750

10. 1980 Ferrari 512 BB – €253,000

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams.com.

[Source: Bonhams]

