The 2019 Mille Miglia featured a selection of classic Bugatti models at the 37th retrospective, which was staged 15-18 May over Italy’s secondary roads. This year’s “most beautiful race in the world” ended with the participation of 22 Bugattis with many success stories and some withdrawals.

The 1927 Bugatti Type 40 of Juan Tonconogy and Barbara Ruffini climbed the podium, reaching the 3rd position in the 1000 Miglia 2019, although results were secondary to the elegance of the competing automobiles and the fascination of the hundreds of thousands spectators along the route.

This passion for sports cars is deeply rooted in the Italian culture, especially in the region of the so-called ‘Motor Valley’ passed on the last stage of the Mille Miglia. Lamborghini and Ferrari are based in this region, yet almost ten years of Bugatti history are still remembered there as well. In Campogalliano near Modena, Romano Artioli built the Bugatti EB110 until 1995 before the French manufacturer moved back home to Molsheim.

Among entrants was the first participation in a pre-war automobile for Herbert Diess, the Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group, who was at the controls of the Bugatti Type 35B.

Diess said, “I am pleased to have taken part at this year’s Mille Miglia. Since 1927 the Mille Miglia has been the most challenging classic car rally in Europe. In honor of the 110th anniversary of Bugatti I drove a Bugatti Type 35B, a true racing machine.”

