The Cavallino Classic Competition 2019 was held January 23-24 at Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida. The first event of the larger Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, this two-day track meet featured a field of competition Ferraris, Maseratis and Alfa Romeos on the 11-turn, 2.043 mile track.
According to organizers, the Cavallino Classic Competition was created to offer owners of these historic race cars the opportunity to compete against other owners in a controlled racing environment. Drivers are expected to compete in a gentlemanly spirit of fair play, with respect for their competitors and the cars.
The depth of the paddock at the 8th annual races included:
- 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider s/n 2211088
- 1949 Aston Martin DB2 LML/49/3, one of three DB2 Prototypes entered in the 1949 24 Hours of Le Mans
- 1952 Siata 208 CS Corsa Spider s/n CS054, owned and raced in period by Nuccio Bertone
- 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza Spider Scaglietti s/n 0538M, ex-Scuderia Parravano
- 1956 Ferrari 290 MM Spider Scaglietti s/n 0606, ex-Scuderia Ferrari and Ecurie Nationale Belge
- 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti s/n 0674, ex-Pierre Bardinon Collection
- 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO s/n 4757GT, ex-Count Volpi and Ecurie Francorchamps
- 1994 Ferrari 348 GT/C LM s/n 97553, finished 11th overall and 4th in class at the 1994 Le Mans 24 Hours
Similar to the this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza, photographer Michael DiPleco also documented the Cavallino Classic Competition 2019 with the following pictures from the track days at Palm Beach Raceway.
Cavallino Classic Competition 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)
