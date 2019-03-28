The Cavallino Classic Competition 2019 was held January 23-24 at Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida. The first event of the larger Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, this two-day track meet featured a field of competition Ferraris, Maseratis and Alfa Romeos on the 11-turn, 2.043 mile track.

According to organizers, the Cavallino Classic Competition was created to offer owners of these historic race cars the opportunity to compete against other owners in a controlled racing environment. Drivers are expected to compete in a gentlemanly spirit of fair play, with respect for their competitors and the cars.

The depth of the paddock at the 8th annual races included:

1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider s/n 2211088

1949 Aston Martin DB2 LML/49/3, one of three DB2 Prototypes entered in the 1949 24 Hours of Le Mans

1952 Siata 208 CS Corsa Spider s/n CS054, owned and raced in period by Nuccio Bertone

1955 Ferrari 750 Monza Spider Scaglietti s/n 0538M, ex-Scuderia Parravano

1956 Ferrari 290 MM Spider Scaglietti s/n 0606, ex-Scuderia Ferrari and Ecurie Nationale Belge

1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti s/n 0674, ex-Pierre Bardinon Collection

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO s/n 4757GT, ex-Count Volpi and Ecurie Francorchamps

1994 Ferrari 348 GT/C LM s/n 97553, finished 11th overall and 4th in class at the 1994 Le Mans 24 Hours

Similar to the this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza, photographer Michael DiPleco also documented the Cavallino Classic Competition 2019 with the following pictures from the track days at Palm Beach Raceway.

Cavallino Classic Competition 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

1 2 3 … 10 Next » 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza Scaglietti Spider s/n 0538M Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider s/n 2211088 1956 Ferrari 290 MM Spider Scaglietti s/n 0606, ex-Scuderia Ferrari and Ecurie Nationale Belge 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti s/n 0674 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO s/n 4757GT 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic s/n 0040 1949 Aston Martin DB2 LML/49/3, one of three DB2 Prototypes entered in the 1949 24 Hours of Le Mans 1956 Ferrari 290 MM Spider Scaglietti s/n 0606 1994 Ferrari 348 GT/C LM s/n 97553 finished 11th overall and 4th in class at the 1994 Le Mans 24 Hours 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Boano s/n 0527GT 1 2 3 … 10 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: photos: Michael DiPleco]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

