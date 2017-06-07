The 2017 Concorso Villa d’Este took place 26-28 May in Italy, set on the verdant grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and Villa Erba on Lake Como.

First staged in 1929, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este owes its special status among the world’s prestigious events for historic vehicles to a number of elements. These include the elegance of the event, its long and illustrious tradition, its unrivaled flair at a beautiful location situated directly on the shores of Lake Como, and the small and impressive grouping of historic cars. Of course, the pageantry of the people no doubt also adds to the occasion, as the participants and spectators flocking to the event meticulously marry their outfits and accessories. To them, the Villa d’Este Concours is not simply an special day for the entrants — it is a true spectacle, a celebration of the finer things in life.

In addition to the main gallery, we offer the following wonderful selection of pictures that give readers a strong sense of the overall ambience at this year’s event.

Celebrating the People at the 2017 Concorso Villa d’Este – Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture and description)

[Source: BMW AG]