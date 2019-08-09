The Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2019 was held 29-30 June in France on the grounds of the Domaine de Chantilly, in the town of Chantilly between Calais and Paris. Held in Le Notre gardens at the Chateau, the Peter Auto-organised event welcomed 18,000 visitors to a Sunday in the country, with parades of exceptional cars as well as numerous activities for young and old alike.

With an 115-acre park, lakes, a gigantic forest, immense stables – the estate impresses with its size and magnificence. Since its construction was finished in the 19th century, the Chantilly Castle has welcomed numerous prestigious events.

The fifth edition of the Chantilly Arts and Elegance Richard Mille again celebrated the return of the Concours d’Elegance to France, a national tradition dating from the 1920s. The event consisted of three judged events — a Concours d’Etat for classic cars, a modern car Concours d’Elegance and a competition for the invited car clubs on the quality of their presentation, the diversity and the originality of the models presented. There were nine concept cars competing for the Concours d’Elegance prize, as well as 90 historic cars from all over the world contending in their respective classes and for the Best of Show titles awarded on era (pre- or post-war).

The Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2019 highlighted several celebrations of different anniversaries: Bentley’s and Ballot’s centenary, Bugatti’s 110th, the 50th of the Porsche 917, the Pagani Zonda’s 20th and the 50th of Jackie Stewart’s Formula 1 world title with the Matra.

The 2019 Chantilly Concours d’Etat for Pre-War Cars was awarded to the 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Foursome Coupe, the 1948 Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe won Best of Show for Post-War entrants and the McLaren Speedtail won Best of Show for the modern car Concours d’Elegance.

Peter Auto celebrated the different anniversaries in the Concours d’Etat starting with Ballot’s centenary, which was represented by the Ballot 5/8 LC that set the fastest lap in the Indianapolis 500 Miles a century ago in 1919. English manufacturer Bentley was also celebrated with three special centenary categories: pre-war road-going cars, pre-war racing cars and post-war cars. Prizes were awarded to the 1931 Bentley 8-litre Foursome Coupe, 1930 Bentley Speed Six “Old Number 3” and the 1948 Bentley Mark VI Cresta, respectively. The Porsche 917 was celebrating its 50th anniversary and the prize for the winner went to a car from 1971.

Special prizes such as the Grand Prix des Clubs awarded by the FFVE were also part of the 2019 Chantilly Arts and Elegance Richard Mille. This year’s prize went to the Amicale Facel Vega from among the 40 clubs and 710 cars displayed on the Chantilly chateau lawns.

Similar to 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2019, with the following great pictures showing the serene setting at Domaine de Chantilly.

Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Alexis Goure)

Best of Show Winners - Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe (1948), Bentley 8-Litre Foursome Coupe (1931) and McLaren Speedtail (2019) McLaren M16C (1974) Bentley Speed Six Le Mans Open Tourer (1928) Ferrari 348 GTC LM (1994) Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe (1948) Best of Show Post-War - Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe (1948) Mclaren MP4-13 (1998) Ballot 3/8 C (1920)

Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2019 – Award Winners

Best of Show (Pre-War) : Bentley 8 Litre Foursome Coupé (1931)

Best of Show (Post-War) : Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupé (1948)

1994 and beyond endurance GTs: Ferrari 348 GTC – LM (1994)

Racing Aston Martins, post-war, closed cars: Aston Martin DB4 (1960)

Racing Aston Martins, post-war, open cars: Aston Martin DBR1 (1959)

The Facel Vegas: Facel Vega HK2

Japanese Sport Cars: Toyota 2000 GT (1969)

Racing McLarens: Mclaren M8C DFV (1970)

Cars at the Paris Motor Show in the Grand Palais up to 1961: Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport (1948)

Marcello Gandini’s creations: Lamborghini Miura P400 S

Porsche 917s: Porsche 917 (1971) (Comte Rossi)

Post-war Bentleys: Bentley Mark VI Cresta (1948)

Pre-war Bentleys closed coachwork: Bentley 8 litres Foursome Coupé (1931)

Special Bentley Centenary pre-war road-going cars: Bentley Speed Six “Old No. 3” (1930)

Ballot 100TH Century / Sport car: Ballot 2 LS Sport

Ballot 100TH Century / Race car: Ballot 5/8 LC Indianapolis (1919)

Voisins with Voisin coachwork: Avions-Voisin C25 ‘Clairière’ (1935)

Iso Rivoltas: Iso Rivolta Grifo Serie II (1972)

Cars in their original state (Post-War): Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ (1973)

Cars in their original state (Pre-War): Delaunaix-Belleville Type H.C.4 (1913)

Concours d’Elegance

Best of Show: McLaren Speedtail

Spectators choice: Volkswagen ID. Buggy

Special Prizes

Prix Automoto Club: Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV

Prix Spécial FFVE: L’authenticité AC Bristol

Prix de préservation FIVA: Bentley 4/2

Prix Aston Elegance: Aston DB 2/4 Bertone

Prix du Plus Beau Chapeau: Mme. Ranz

[Source: Peter Auto; photos: Alexis Goure]

