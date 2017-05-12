A 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition Coupe will be offered at the 2017 Bonhams Quail Lodge auction, scheduled for Friday, August 18th at Quail Lodge in Carmel, California. The ex-Team Cunningham Jaguar will be among the headline consignments at Bonhams’ 20th anniversary collector car auction staged during Monterey Classic Car Week.

As the factory effort in 1963 for Jaguar, the Briggs Cunningham team flew the works banner at Le Mans where this car — chassis number S850664 — made its appearance as Number 14. Later, Team Cunningham would race it at the Road America 500 and then again at the Bridgehampton 500 where it finished fourth overall. Once retired, chassis S850664 was displayed at the Cunningham Museum and, after Cunningham sold his private collection, was later owned by collectors Lord Bamford, Paul Vestey and Campbell McLaren.

Briggs Cunningham Jaguar E-Type Lightweight, chassis S850664, at Le Mans in 1963 (photo: GP Library)

“There are rare, interesting cars, and there are cars that have belonged to rare, interesting people,” said author Richard Holt. “The Briggs Cunningham Lightweight E-Type scores so heavily on both counts that it is difficult to decide which is more of a star. You could make a good argument either way: the ultra-rare racing thoroughbred versus the all-American hero and entrepreneur. But the truth is that thinking about one without the other makes no sense because the Lightweight E-Type would probably never have existed if it hadn’t been for Briggs Swift Cunningham II.”

The Team Cunningham #14 Jaguar E-Type has been featured in many books – indeed, claiming its own chapters – and even made into toy cars. Bonhams called the E-Type ‘Genuine, highly original, well documented and eligible for most of the world’s great races, rallies and concours events’.

Briggs Cunningham 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight, chassis S850664 (photo: Pawel Litwinski) Briggs Cunningham 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight, chassis S850664 (photo: Pawel Litwinski) Briggs Cunningham 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight, chassis S850664, at the Collier Collection (photo: Pawel Litwinski) Briggs Cunningham 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight, chassis S850664 (photo: Pawel Litwinski)

[Source: Bonhams]