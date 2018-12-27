The Concours of Elegance 2019 will take place at Hampton Court Palace from Friday 6th September to Sunday 8th September. Running the weekend prior to the Goodwood Revival, the Concours of Elegance will build on the success of its most recent running in early September.

The 2019 Concours of Elegance will feature a selection of sixty cars in one of the UK’s most stunning settings; the Fountain Gardens of Hampton Court Palace, a royal palace situated on the Thames in London. With the gracious support of Concours of Elegance patron, His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent, no other UK motoring event offers the same stature.

Cars will once again be the focal point of the Hampton Court Palace Concours of Elegance, with the 2018 Royal Automobile Club Trophy winner, the Alvis Speed 25 SC Drophead Coupe by Charlesworth forming part of the line-up. A number of features will be returning for 2019, including the ‘Future Classics’ class, which was won this year by the Rolls-Royce Sweptail.

Andrew Evans, Concours of Elegance Director, said: “In just seven short years, the Concours of Elegance has grown into a truly global event that the UK can be proud of, spoken about in the same breath as the likes of Pebble Beach and Villa d’Este. When you consider those events have been running for nearly seventy years and ninety years, respectively, you can see what a success story our event is. But with the support of our partners, and the owners of the cars that choose to display at Concours of Elegance, we will continue to grow and improve, to ensure we’re always the UK’s number one Concours d’Elegance.”

[Source: Concours of Elegance]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

