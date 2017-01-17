Diverse Schedule Set for 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting

The 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting, slated for the weekend of 18-19 March, will feature a lively series of demonstration runs, in addition to a full calendar of distinct races.

In addition to the all-new Scott Brown Trophy featuring a full grid of Lister sports racers doing battle and the returning S.F. Edge Trophy for eccentric Edwardian leviathans, the high-speed exhibitions at the 75th annual Goodwood Members Meeting will comprise:

Three-litre Sports Prototypes , such as Italians from Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, wailing V12 Matras and Cosworth DFV-engined Lolas, Mirages and more

, such as Italians from Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, wailing V12 Matras and Cosworth DFV-engined Lolas, Mirages and more Legends of GT1 , including machines from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Ferrari and Lister alongside the incomparable McLaren F1-GTRs

, including machines from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Ferrari and Lister alongside the incomparable McLaren F1-GTRs Group A Touring Cars spanning the whole Group A era, including early Rover SD1s, BMW 635CSis, Volvo 240 Turbos, Jaguar XJSs, alongside later Ford Sierra RS500s and BMW M3s

In addition to the Scott Brown Trophy and S.F. Edge, the following races have been confirmed for the 75th Goodwood Members Meeting:

2017 Goodwood Members Meeting – Race List

S. F. Edge Trophy – For Edwardian Specials of a type that raced up to 1923

– For Edwardian Specials of a type that raced up to 1923 Gerry Marshall Trophy – For Group 1 saloon cars of a type that raced between 1970 and 1982

– For Group 1 saloon cars of a type that raced between 1970 and 1982 Hailwood Trophy – For two-stroke 250cc and 350cc Grand Prix motorcycles of a type that raced between 1970 and 1984

– For two-stroke 250cc and 350cc Grand Prix motorcycles of a type that raced between 1970 and 1984 Scott Brown Trophy – For Lister sports-racing cars of a type that raced up to 1966

– For Lister sports-racing cars of a type that raced up to 1966 Varzi Trophy – For Franco-Italian Grand Prix and Voiturette cars of a type that raced up to 1939

– For Franco-Italian Grand Prix and Voiturette cars of a type that raced up to 1939 Weslake Cup – For A-Series-engined sports and GT cars of a type that raced between 1958 and 1966

– For A-Series-engined sports and GT cars of a type that raced between 1958 and 1966 Graham Hill Trophy – For GT cars of a type that raced at Goodwood between 1960 and 1966

– For GT cars of a type that raced at Goodwood between 1960 and 1966 Pierpoint Cup – For V8-engined saloon cars of a type that raced up to 1966

– For V8-engined saloon cars of a type that raced up to 1966 Derek Bell Cup – For one-litre ‘screamer’ Formula 3 cars of a type that raced between 1964 and 1970

– For one-litre ‘screamer’ Formula 3 cars of a type that raced between 1964 and 1970 Brabham Trophy – For rear-engined Grand Prix cars of a type that raced between 1954 and 1960

– For rear-engined Grand Prix cars of a type that raced between 1954 and 1960 Surtees Trophy – For sports-racing prototypes of a type that raced between 1963 and 1966

For further information, visit Goodwood.com.

[Source: Goodwood]