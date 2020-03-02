Endurance racing cars from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s will be among the featured classes at the 2020 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, scheduled for 22-24 May on the grounds of the Hotel Villa d’Este and neighboring Villa Erba in Cernobbio, Italy. The three-day event will again see a small field of 50 historic automobiles displayed against the backdrop of Lake Como.

The class “From Swinging Sixties to Awesome Eighties: Two Decades of Endurance Racing” will bring the heyday of 12 and 24 hour races to life. This was an era when prototypes and sports cars designed for marathon competitions battled against and around the clock in a fierce contest. Today, these racing cars continue to exert fascination with their shapes designed entirely for the functionality of endurance racing and the crescendo of sound roaring from their engines.

In addition to Endurance Racing, additional classes include open-top sports cars from the early days of the automobile competing in the category of “Pre-War Roadsters”. This class returns down memory lane to the pre-war era of the automobile, recalling the genre of lightweight, open-top sports cars that immediately attained popularity. This class will also honour the 90th anniversary of BMW roadsters.

The class “Cops and Robbers — Fast Cars from Both Sides of the Law” focuses on vehicles that symbolise the age-old tussle between miscreants and police officers as featured in numerous films and in real life.

Exceptional automobiles from the last decade of the previous century will be presented for the first time in the category “Hypercars of the 1990s”. The category is dedicated to models that broke through all previously defined boundaries for design, technology and power, and were consequently an expression of enthusiasm for innovations, extravagance and targeted provocations.

After the success at its premiere last year, the organisers are inviting all the entrants to launch the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2020 by going on an outing together. The Villa d’Este Prelude Tour will take the nominated automobiles and their owners on a tour through the heartland around Cernobbio and further into the countryside bordering Lake Como on Thursday 21 May 2020. The itinerary and a stop with culinary highlights will contribute to the start of the weekend.

[Source: Concorso Villa d’Este]

