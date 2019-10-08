Our Favorite Race Cars from the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours

The spectators at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance were treated to some truly exceptional sights on and off the show field at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. From the trio of Ballots built for the 1919 Indianapolis 500-Mile Race to the quartet of Bugatti Type 59 Grand Prix raced by greats like Tazio Nuvolari, this year’s Concours d’Elegance highlighted race cars that competed on the show field in the following classes: Ferrari Competition; Zagato Centennial; Bentley Centennial; Bugatti Grand Prix and Ballot Indianapolis Race Cars.

Choosing favorites at an event like the Pebble Beach Concours is tougher than it sounds, as virtually of all the entrants are the best of the best in their respective categories. While the task was difficult and we gave it our best efforts, we welcome your comments below if we missed your favorite.

In no particular order, here are the Top 20 race cars we would like to see at the SCD Garage:

Pebble Beach Concours 2019 – Race Car Photo Gallery (photos as credited)

1 2 3 4 Next » 1933 Bugatti Type 59 Grand Prix, Private Collection, United States - This Bugatti Type 59 (chassis 59121, fitted with engine number three) is the first of the four Type 59s supplied to private British owners in 1935 by the Molsheim Bugatti factory. As a Bugatti works team car it was entered into the 1933 Spanish Grand Prix at San Sebastian, driven by René Dreyfus, and later the 1934 Monaco Grand Prix, driven by Robert Benoist. During the 1935 race season, it was driven by its new owner, Charlie Martin, at both Brooklands and the Isle of Man, as well as at the Marne Grand Prix at Reims. In 1936, the car was driven by John Fitzroy, the 9th Duke of Grafton, in the Limerick Grand Prix in Ireland. It was later acquired by Arthur Baron, who rebuilt the car and fitted a pre-selector gearbox for speed trials and hill climbs. Post war, the car was campaigned by George Abecassis (of HWM car fame) and amateur driver Kenneth Bear before spending 56 years with Bear’s mechanic, E. A. Stafford East. From 2016 to 2018 a fresh restoration was carried out and its original engine was found and installed. Today the car is presented with its dark green livery and pale blue tail band as driven by Charlie Martin in the Junior Car Club International Trophy Race at Brooklands in 1935. (photo: Tim Scott Fluid Images) 1933 Bugatti Type 59 Grand Prix, Mark Newson, London, England - This Bugatti Type 59 (chassis 59124) was driven by Rene Dreyfus for the factory at five major Grand Prix events during the 1934 season, winning the Belgian Grand Prix and a commendable third place at the Swiss Grand Prix the following month. Aristocratic amateur racer Brian Lewis became the car’s custodian in 1935, and he continued its racing exploits, running the car at Brooklands, the Isle of Man, Reims and Dieppe. Jack Lemon Burton purchased the car in 1937 before selling it to Ian Craig, who drove the car, painted in a striking combination of cream and black, at the Prescott Hill Climb as well as at British speed events at Brighton and Poole. During the early postwar years, this Type 59 was owned by Rodney Clarke, who drove it at Prescott and achieved several class wins. In 1952 Clarke sold the car to Francis Ludington in New York, who retained the car for 15 years before passing it to fellow American Dieter Holterbosch. (photo: Kimball Studios / Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance) 1933 Bugatti Type 59 Grand Prix, Ralph Lauren, New York, New York - This Bugatti Type 59 (chassis 59122) was first raced by Achille Varzi at the Spanish Grand Prix in September 1933, and it was driven by Tazio Nuvolari at Monaco in 1934. It was then sold by the factory to the amateur racer Lindsay Eccles, who entered the car in speed and hill climb events throughout 1935 before enlarging the engine to nearly 3.8 liters for a race at the 1936 Whitsun meeting at Brooklands. Jack Lemon Burton, the leading London Bugatti specialist, purchased the car in 1938 and raced it for two seasons. Then in 1946 it went to Rodney Clarke of the Connaught racing car company, who registered it for the road. Denis de Ferranti purchased it not once but twice, in 1953 and 1959. In the meantime, throughout much of the 1950s, it was owned, completely rebuilt and well used by Bob Roberts. Ferranti sold the car again in 1986 to its present owner, Ralph Lauren. The car’s final restoration was begun by Crosthwaithe and Gardiner in England and completed by Paul Russell. It has been shown in Lauren’s signature black paintwork at various concours over the years and has won numerous awards. (photo: Tim Scott Fluid Images) 1933 Bugatti Type 59 Grand Prix, Private Collection, Germany - This Bugatti Type 59 (chassis 59123) was originally sold to Earl Howe, a favorite client of Ettore Bugatti. He raced the car for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix of 1935. Sadly, he retired due to brake problems, but the Type 59 was repaired and made ready for the Picardie Grand Prix in May that year. For the 1936 season, Earl Howe added a British ERA to his racing stable, and the Type 59 was used less. Its last race was the Swiss Grand Prix in August 1936. Thereafter, it was sold to South Africa, where it remained from 1937 to 1962. It then returned to England and into the hands of W. A. F. “Doc” Taylor, who had the car restored. In 1966 it was sold to Sir Ralph Millais, who participated regularly in the Prescott Hill Climb. And during his ownership the car was driven by several historic racers, including Patrick Lindsay and A. F. Rivers Fletcher. In 1975 the car was sold to Neil Corner, who kept it until the mid-1990s. (photo: Tim Scott Fluid Images) 1960 Porsche Carrera Abarth GTL Viarenzo and Filliponi Coupe, Robert Ingram, Durham, North Carolina - At the end of the 1950s, Porsche was fully committed to its Grand Prix program and needed outside input to keep its aging GT Carreras competitive in sports car races. Porsche enlisted the help of Carlo Abarth, who hired designer Franco Scaglione and small Carrozzeria Viarenzo and Filliponi to build a new body for its GT racing cars. The finished car was lower, narrower and shorter than the standard Porsche 356 Carrera GT; with its new aluminum body it weighed very little. This car (chassis 1008), one of just 20 built, was delivered to Carl-Gunnar Hammarlund through Porsche’s Swedish distributor, Scania-Bilar. Hammarlund, whose nickname was “CeGe,” won the Swedish GT Championship twice with the car, accomplishing eleven wins from eleven starts. Amazingly, the car was never crashed during its entire racing career and it is believed to be the most original Carrera Abarth GTL in existence, having only covered 10,450 miles. (photo: Kimball Studios / Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance) 1 2 3 4 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: photos as credited]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...