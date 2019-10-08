Our Favorite Race Cars from the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours

The spectators at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance were treated to some truly exceptional sights on and off the show field at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. From the trio of Ballots built for the 1919 Indianapolis 500-Mile Race to the quartet of Bugatti Type 59 Grand Prix raced by greats like Tazio Nuvolari, this year’s Concours d’Elegance highlighted race cars that competed on the show field in the following classes: Ferrari Competition; Zagato Centennial; Bentley Centennial; Bugatti Grand Prix and Ballot Indianapolis Race Cars.
Choosing favorites at an event like the Pebble Beach Concours is tougher than it sounds, as virtually of all the entrants are the best of the best in their respective categories. While the task was difficult and we gave it our best efforts, we welcome your comments below if we missed your favorite.
In no particular order, here are the Top 20 race cars we would like to see at the SCD Garage:
Pebble Beach Concours 2019 – Race Car Photo Gallery (photos as credited)
[Source: photos as credited]
