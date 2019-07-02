The 1975 Formula One Championship-winning Ferrari 312T will be offered for sale at the 2019 Gooding and Company Pebble Beach auction, to be held August 16-17 during Monterey Classic Car Week.

“The Ferrari 312T is among the most important and dominant Grand Prix models in the marque’s celebrated history”, stated Hans Wurl, Specialist at Gooding & Company. “Never before has a 312T been presented at auction, and this example, having been an integral part in legendary Austrian driver Niki Lauda’s championship win, makes this a once in a lifetime opportunity. This is a consignment several years in the making, and it is a truly rare chance to acquire a Formula One car of this significance.”

The 1975 Ferrari 312T offered for sale at the 2019 Gooding and Company Pebble Beach auction, chassis 022, is one of five of the “transversale” Grand Prix cars built by Ferrari for the 1975 Formula One season. The 312T model, designed by Mauro Forghieri, features a number of design changes from its 312B3 predecessor, including the transverse mounted gearbox that is reflected in the “T” designation in the car’s name. This new design positions the gearbox ahead of the rear axle to give a lower polar moment of inertia for improved cornering. The front of the 312T’s bodywork also became narrower, which improved airflow around the car and into the radiators.

The 312T continued to employ Ferrari’s dominant and reliable flat-12 engine, which outperformed its competitors at 500bhp. Over its career, variants of the 312T won 27 races, four Constructors’ and three Drivers’ Championships, becoming one of the most successful models in the history of Formula One. After underachieving in 1974 with the Ferrari 312B3, largely due to mechanical failures, Niki Lauda was determined and more focused than ever to avoid a repeat of his previous year’s results. As such, he was extremely hands-on with the development of the 312T and comprehensively tested the car during the off-season in an effort to bring Ferrari back to its winning ways. In the 1975 F1 season, the 312T covered 14 races between January and October and is considered to be the Austrian’s most accomplished year.

1975 Ferrari 312T driven by Niki Lauda captured during his 1975 French Grand Prix win. Photo courtesy of Marcel Massini.

Niki Lauda began his successful 1975 campaign in chassis 022 with a victory in the non-championship 1975 BRDC International Trophy held at Silverstone. He would go on to win the French Grand Prix, place second in the Dutch Grand Prix and finish third at the German Grand Prix, all behind the wheel of 022. In total, Lauda qualified in pole position in all five championship races in which he drove 022, and his efforts in this chassis contributed to both his and the Prancing Horse’s 1975 F1 world championship — Ferrari’s first title since 1964. Additionally, the car was driven on two occasions by Scuderia Ferrari teammate Clay Regazzoni and, following a single outing at the 1976 South African Grand Prix, was retired from racing.

During the 1980s, this 312T was acquired by French collector Jacques Setton, who owned the car for nearly two decades. It was later sold to John Bosch of the Netherlands and is now being offered from an American collection, where it has resided since 2008. Restored by the current owner, this 312T was refinished in its Rosso Corsa livery by Byers Custom and Restoration and had all mechanical components rebuilt by Dennison International. Following its restoration, this Ferrari was shown at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where it finished third in its class. This Ferrari 312T is estimate to sell for $6,000,000 – $8,000,000 at Gooding’s 2019 Pebble Beach sale.

2019 Gooding and Company Pebble Beach – Auction Information

Dates: Friday, August 16, at 5 p.m., and Saturday, August 17, at 11 a.m.

Location: Pebble Beach Equestrian Center, corner of Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Public preview: Wednesday, August 14, through Saturday, August 17

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auction

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auction

For more information, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photos: Mike Maez, Marcel Massini]

