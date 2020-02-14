The 1958 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider by Scaglietti owned by Andreas Mohringer was named winner of the fifth Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. A total of eight Best of Show winners from top 2019 Concours around the globe competed for the title of the most exceptional car in the world. This year’s winner was announced 6 February 2020 at the Peninsula Paris during the Retromobile Week.

After winning Best of Show at the 2019 Cavallino Classic, the Ferrari, chassis 0764, became a front-runner in this year’s competition due to its well-documented history and a strong racing provenance. The list of judges features a number of automotive giants including Henry Ford III, Jay Leno and Nick Mason.

“It is difficult as a judge to choose a winner for The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award because each vehicle has already been selected as one of the best and most prestigious in the world and they’re all immaculate,” said Jay Leno. “For 2019, we selected the Ferrari due to its extremely detailed history, including its racing heritage. Of course, it’s also an incredibly beautiful vehicle.”

Originally displayed at the New York International Auto Show in 1959, this specific Ferrari 335 Sport Spider featuring coachwork by Scaglietti is powered by the 4.0-litre Ferrari V-12 engine. Chassis 0764 went on to race at a number of historic tracks in the United States including Watkins Glen, Daytona International Speedway and Virginia International Speedway, where the Ferrari suffered a blown motor in May 1960. Due to prohibitively expensive repair costs, the vehicle was left unclaimed at a New York customs facility.

Fortunately, the Ferrari found a new lease on life when it was purchased from the customs facility in April 1963 for roughly $1,000. Between 1963 and 2013, the classic car bounced between owners from multiple countries before finding its current home with Andreas Mohringer of Salzburg, Austria. Mohringer commissioned a complete restoration by Paul Russell and Company to bring the car back to its original condition. Prior to winning best of show at Cavallino Classic in 2019, the car won its class at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Best of Show at the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza d’Este.

“This Ferrari is the ultimate combination of beautiful Scaglietti coachwork and racing pedigree,” said Mohringer. “After restoring this extremely noteworthy car back to its former glory, it is an absolute joy to share it with the world. We’re thrilled that the judges have recognized how special this vehicle is and it is a great honour to be presented with this prestigious award.”

Finalists for the 2019 the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award:

1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe, coachwork by Figoni et Falaschi – Best of Show at the 2019 Salon Prive

1938 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Autobahn-Kurier, coachwork by the Factory – Best of Show at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

1958 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider, coachwork by Scaglietti – Best of Show at the 2019 Cavallino Classic

1950 Abarth 205 Berlinetta, coachwork by Vignale, design by Michelotti – Best of Show at the 2019 Goodwood Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Elegance

1931 Bentley 8 Litre Foursome Coupe, coachwork by Freestone & Webb – Best of Show at the 2019 Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille

1919 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Torpedo Skiff, coachwork by Barker – Best of Show at 2019 Concours of Elegance Hampton Court Palace

1931 Bentley 8-Litre Dual Cowl Tourer, coachwork by Gurney Nutting – Best of Show at 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria, coachwork by LeBaron – Best of Show at 2019 The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Founded in 2015 by The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, with co-founders William E. (Chip) Connor, Bruce Meyer and Christian Philippsen, this year’s award again brought together eight of the Concours circuits’ best of show winners from around the globe. The winner was decided by a cohort of 25 judges ranging from automotive designers to private collectors.

For more information, visit Peninsula.com/BestoftheBest2019.

[Source: Peninsula Hotels; photo: Peter Singhof]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...