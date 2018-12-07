Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche 2018 – Photo Gallery

The Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche 2018 was held September 18-22 on the Italian island of Sardinia. More than 70 classic Ferraris from all over the world gathered for the second edition of the Cavalcade Classiche.

The 2018 running of the Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche attracted enthusiasts from over 20 different nations, allowing Ferrari owners to share their passion for driving the cars. This year’s Cavalcade started out from Valle dell’Erica and then explored various areas of beautiful Northern Sardinia each day, from Alghero to the Valle della Luna, from Castelsardo to Porto Cervo and the island of Caprera. After covering over 800 km, the Cavalcade ended with a parade and presentation of all the cars to the public of Maddalena.

This celebration of cars and driving not only for the owners themselves but for all that had the opportunity to admire the Ferraris on the roads of Sardinia. Among others, the historic models that made up the field included the 166 MM Barchetta, 500 TRC, 340 America, 250 GT Europa, 250 GT Lusso, 750 Monza and 250 GT SWB California Spider.

Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Ferrari SpA)

[Source: Ferrari SpA]

