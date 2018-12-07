The Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche 2018 was held September 18-22 on the Italian island of Sardinia. More than 70 classic Ferraris from all over the world gathered for the second edition of the Cavalcade Classiche.

The 2018 running of the Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche attracted enthusiasts from over 20 different nations, allowing Ferrari owners to share their passion for driving the cars. This year’s Cavalcade started out from Valle dell’Erica and then explored various areas of beautiful Northern Sardinia each day, from Alghero to the Valle della Luna, from Castelsardo to Porto Cervo and the island of Caprera. After covering over 800 km, the Cavalcade ended with a parade and presentation of all the cars to the public of Maddalena.

This celebration of cars and driving not only for the owners themselves but for all that had the opportunity to admire the Ferraris on the roads of Sardinia. Among others, the historic models that made up the field included the 166 MM Barchetta, 500 TRC, 340 America, 250 GT Europa, 250 GT Lusso, 750 Monza and 250 GT SWB California Spider.

Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Ferrari SpA)

1 2 3 Next » Ferrari 500 TRC - Cavalcade Classiche 2018 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider and 250 GT SWB California Spider - Cavalcade Classiche 2018 Ferrari 246 Dino - Cavalcade Classiche 2018 Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche 2018 Ferrari 275 GTB - Cavalcade Classiche 2018 Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche 2018 Ferrari GTS - Cavalcade Classiche 2018 1 2 3 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Ferrari SpA]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

