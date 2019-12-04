The Formula 5000 Drivers Association announced its vintage car racing schedule for 2020, with visits to Road America, Watkins Glen and the Circuit of Americas.

According to Seb Coppola, President of the Formula 5000 Drivers Association: “I am pleased to be able to announce a season of racing events at four of North America’s best race tracks.”

The 2020 edition of the U.S. Formula 5000 Revival Races will take place at the following venues:

July 23-26: Road America – The WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman

September 9-13: Watkins Glen – U.S. Vintage Grand Prix with SVRA

November 5-8: Circuit of the Americas – U.S. Vintage National Championship

Coppola added: “Road America offers four miles of straights, turns, carousel, kink and elevation changes to make this circuit the perfect track for a Formula 5000 car. This July event is a classic vintage racing event with a fun race car excursion to the nearby Village of Elkhart Lake. Watkins Glen is one of the most iconic race track in North America, fast and thrilling. COTA in Austin, TX, is a world class track and home of the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix. This is a perfect race event to cap the 2020 race season.”

The U.S. Formula 5000 Drivers Association is a membership car club established to promote the restoration, presentation, registration and racing of historic Formula 5000 race cars. The Association organizes vintage racing events and other activities for Formula 5000 cars.

For more information about the Formula 5000 Drivers Association 2020 schedule and registry, visit F5000Registry.com.

[Source: Formula 5000 Drivers Association; photo: Steve Bedford]

