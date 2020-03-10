Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2020 – Auction Results

The Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2020 auction was held Friday, March 6th at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort in Florida, resulting in $20,785,080 in total sales and a 93 percent sell-through rate. Gooding’s 11th annual sale held during the Amelia Island Concours weekend featured nearly 90 cars.

“Amelia Island was once again a strong day of sales that delivered many wonderful examples to their new homes to be admired and appreciated for years to come,” said David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “The demand of quality cars and our desire to provide the best available is what makes Gooding & Company so prosperous. These results have vaulted us into an already very successful year so far and provides positive momentum heading into our first sale outside of the US in April.”

With a $250,422 average price, a total of three cars sold over the $1 million mark at Gooding’s 2020 Amelia Island auction. The top result went to the 1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Torpedo Phaeton that sold for a final price of $2,205,000, followed by the 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S that realized a final price of $1,435,000.

1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Torpedo Phaeton

Other notable results included the 1976 Porsche 934 that set a new auction record of $1,380,000, the 2009 RUF CTR3 that sold for $808,000 and the 1998 RUF Turbo R crossed the auction block at $676,000, achieving an auction record in the process. Supercars had success as well, with the 2019 McLaren Senna selling for $978,500 and the 2017 Ford GT bringing $967,500.

Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2020 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Torpedo Phaeton – $2,205,000

2. 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S – $1,435,000

3. 1976 Porsche 934 – $1,380,000

4. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $995,000

5. 2019 McLaren Senna – $978,500

6. 2017 Ford GT – $967,500

7. 2009 RUF CTR3 – $808,000

8. 1972 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Spider – $753,000

9. 2016 Ferrari F12TDF – $731,000

10. 1998 RUF Turbo R – $676,000

For complete auction results, visit Goodingco.com.

Gooding & Company’s next 2020 sale will be its first-ever London auction, comprised of a single collection, and will be sold at Somerset House in central London on 1 April.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photo: Jensen Sutta]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...