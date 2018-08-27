Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2018 – Auction Results

The Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2018 auction was held August 24-25 at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center in California, resulting in total sales of $116,502,500 and an 84 percent sell-through rate. With an average price of $947,175 per car, a total of 25 lots sold at or above the $1 million mark and 23 auction records were established across numerous marques.

The star of the Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2018 auction was the 1935 Duesenberg SSJ, which became the most valuable pre-war car ever sold at auction. The crowd erupted with applause after a bidding war resulted in a realized price of $22 million. One of two ever built, this is the first time an SSJ has crossed an auction block. This record price also becomes most valuable American collector car ever sold and establishes a new company record for a single lot.

“We are thrilled to set so many new world records. The prices achieved reflect the winning combination of the highest quality and never previously offered motor cars for public sale, creating a huge demand,” said David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “The strength of the pre-war category was surely evident with our emerging collectors. They were drawn to the cars that they had never had an opportunity to bid on previously. Overall, this was a remarkable and historic sale!”

Other notable results at the 2018 Gooding Pebble Beach sale included the 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider by Frua that generated a record price of $5,170,000, the 1959 Porsche 718 RSK that garnered a record $3,740,000 and the 2007 Porsche RS Spyder, the first RS Spyder to ever come to auction, that realized a record price of $4,510,000.

Another highlight was the 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series II sold by Admiral Robert Phillips after 58 years of ownership. The audience stood in honor of Admiral Phillips as he took his last drive his Mondial, as he delivered it to the auction block. After a lengthy bidding war, the French Racing Blue Ferrari sold for a record price of $5,005,000.

Additional Ferrari results included the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta sold for $6,600,000, the 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale sold for a record $3,410,000 and the one-of-two 1966 Ferrari Dino Berlinetta GT sold for $3,080,000.

1. 1935 Duesenberg SSJ – $22,000,000

2. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta – $6,600,000

3. 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider – $5,170,000

4. 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series II – $5,005,000

5. 2007 Porsche RS Spyder – $4,510,000

6. 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder – $4,455,000

7. 1959 Porsche 718 RSK – $3,740,000

7. 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix – $3,740,000

9. 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale – $3,410,000

10. 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari – $3,080,000

10. 1966 Ferrari Dino Berlinetta GT – $3,080,000

12. 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante – $2,805,000

13. 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $2,530,000

14. 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America – $1,870,000

15. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS – $1,760,000

16. 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach – $1,650,000

17. 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso – $1,485,000

18. 1966 Porsche 911 Spyder – $1,430,000

19. 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso – $1,320,000

20. 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing – $1,127,500

20. 1930 Packard 734 Speedster Phaeton – $1,127,500

22. 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta – $1,072,500

23. 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster – $1,012,000

24. 1991 Ferrari F40 – $1,050,000

25. 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 – $1,001,000

The next Gooding & Company auctions will take place on January 19-20, 2019 in Scottsdale.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photo: Mike Maez]

