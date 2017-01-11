Gooding Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Preview

The Gooding Scottsdale 2017 auction will be held January 20-21 nearby the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona. Gooding’s 10th annual Arizona Auction Week sale will see more than 120 cars cross the block, with 12 automobiles estimated to exceed $1,000,000.

Headline offerings at the 2017 Gooding and Company Scottsdale sale include a 1925 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix; 1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast; 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy; 1964 Aston Martin DB5; 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Grand Sport Cabriolet and 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra; among others.

The featured 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Grand Sport Cabriolet, chassis 10814377, is a 6C 1750 Series V ‘Grand Sport’ with Figoni Cabriolet coachwork. Records indicate the first owner of this 6C 1750 might have been Pierre Louis-Dreyfus, of the Louis-Dreyfus commodity trading company. The only Figoni-bodied Grand Sport Cabriolet known to survive, this car retains its original French chassis and radiator badging that separate it from its Italian brethren. Recently restored and presented in its original white and black livery, this Alfa Romeo has yet to be shown at a major Concours (Estimate: $2,250,000 – $2,750,000).

1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Grand Sport Cabriolet (photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 (Estimate: $1,000,000 – $1,200,000) is finished in Dark Green over black color scheme. With fewer than 900 DB5 Coupes built, chassis DB5/1612/L is one of 220 originally supplied as left-hand-drive cars for the export market. This example has been owned by one Southern California collector for the past three decades. Featuring its original engine and equipped from new with air-conditioning and a limited-slip differential, the DB5 is an ideal entry into concours, tours, and wide variety of events held by the Aston Martin Owners Club.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 (photo: Brian Henniker)

In 1968, American Motors sought to focus on more performance-based products that could better compete with foreign competition and infuse excitement in the brand. Richard “Dick” Teague, the head of design at AMC, was tasked with designing a mid-engine sports car, which resulted in the AMX/3 program. The program collaborated with other firms, which included BMW, ItalDesign and Bizzarrini to assist with the engineering and design elements of the AMX/3. This 1969 American Motors AMX/3 is known as the Monza car, due to the aerodynamic development that Bizzarrini put it through at the racetrack in 1970, testing that resulted in a top speed of 170 mph. After an extensive restoration, this AMX/3 won First in Class at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours in the Bizzarrini class (Estimate: $900,000 – $1,300,000).

1969 American Motors AMX/3 (photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

The 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale is a road-going version of the famed rally car. Chassis 001948 was completed at Bertone’s Grugliasco works in 1974 and painted in the rare Azzuro (Blue) livery. This particular car was once part of Peter Kaus’s Rosso Bianco Collection in Germany. Only 492 examples were produced, and this Stradale example has undergone a recent comprehensive cosmetic and mechanical restoration (Estimate: $500,000 – $600,000).

1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale (photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

Designed by Pininfarina with coachwork by Scaglietti, the Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy is the ultimate road-going 275 GTB Ferrari. Scaglietti built just 205 examples with the desirable long nose body style, of which only 80 were the lightweight aluminum variants. The alloy-bodied 275 GTB presented here, chassis 08117, was completed in late 1965 and finished in the color scheme of Grigio Argento Metallizzato (silver) over a black leather interior. The car was restored by Italian specialists Brandoli, Sauro and Luppi, who upgraded the engine from its original three-carburetor setup to the more desirable six-carburetor arrangement for enhanced performance. Offered for sale in the US for the first time in over 15 years, this 1960s berlinetta has been Ferrari Classiche certified (Estimate: $2,900,000 – $3,200,000).

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy (photo: Brian Henniker)

Gooding said the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is the ‘quintessential’ garage find. Stored by its original owner in his aircraft hangar since 1976, this Gullwing features its original engine, plaid interior, and many unique accessories and details. Remaining in sound condition, and showing over 31,000 miles from new, the one-owner 300 SL is estimated to sell for $900,000 – $1,100,000.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (photo: Brian Henniker)

A 1958 Porsche 356 A Super Speedster (Estimate: $200,000 – $275,000 Without Reserve) is a final-year Speedster that benefits from the model upgrades made that year including improved rear suspension design, quicker steering, and a 1,600 “Super” flat four engine that produced 75 hp. The car was purchased from the original owner by B. Mitchel Reed, a Los Angeles disc jockey, and his wife. The two enjoyed the Speedster for about 12 years until it was purchased by its current owner in 1970. The current owner purposely resisted the urge to have the car’s body refinished in shiny new paint, believing that it would make his car less tempting to thieves. After draining the oil and removing the battery, he garaged the Speedster in 1974. It sat there for the next quarter-century. He moved in 2000, taking the Porsche with him and again placing the Speedster in his garage until 2016, when he decided to part with the car. This Porsche has been stored for 42 of its 58 years. A solid Southern California car, this final-year Speedster provides the next owner with a candidate for a concours-correct, factory-specification restoration.

1958 Porsche 356 A Super Speedster (photo: Brian Henniker)

The offered 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra, CSX2411, is a late-model example with rack-and-pinion steering, and it has been restored by specialist Rare Drive. Following the restoration, CSX2411 was displayed at the 2007 Amelia Island Concours and completed four Cobra Tours. Presented in the original color combination of Princess Blue over black upholstery, this Shelby is estimated to sell for $900,000 – $1,100,000.

1964 Shelby 289 Cobra (photo: Brian Henniker)

A 1925 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix (Estimate: $2,600,000 – $3,200,000) is among the headline offerings at the Gooding and Company 2017 Scottsdale sale. This Type 35 Grand Prix, chassis 4487, was sold new in Paris to American Standard Oil heir, Wallis C. Bird. Mr. Bird garaged the car at his famed “Farnsworth” mansion in Long Island, New York, which he had recently purchased. He raced the Type 35 on several occasions in ARCA events on the East Coast (Mr. Bird’s ARCA racing plaque is still affixed to the dash) before passing away in 1941 in an aviation accident.

The Bugatti sat among his stable of automobiles until 1961, when his wife, Marjorie Winifred Bird, passed away. Following her death, the Bird estate held the “Car Auction of the Century” where 4487 was purchased by collector, Henry Austin Clark. The current owner purchased the car from Clark over 35 years ago and has been in his care ever since. Finished in French Racing Blue and with three owners from new, 4487 retains its original chassis, bodywork, engine and distinctive early-production features.

1925 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix (photo: Brian Henniker)

A 1928 Bentley 4 1/2 Litre Open Tourer will also feature at Gooding’s 2017 Arizona Auction Week event. By 1926, Bentley saw a need for a new four-cylinder model. The result was a lightweight 3 Litre chassis with the added power of a larger 4 1/2 Litre motor. With the new 4 1/2 Litre, the Bentley Boys quickly amassed Le Mans and Grand Prix victories and the public took notice. Many enthusiasts flocked to the dealerships to purchase the sporting new Bentley model with coachwork by Vanden Plas. These Bentley enthusiasts campaigned the 4 1/2 Litre cars privately throughout Europe and they quickly gained a reputation as the best handling Bentley in the model range. The car presented here, chassis FT3221, retains its original chassis, engine and open Vanden Plas bodywork that has been restored in British Racing Green. This example is offered with an extensive history file from new (Estimate: $1,100,000 – $1,400,000).

1928 Bentley 4.5 Litre Open Tourer (photo: Brian Henniker)

Introduced at the Geneva Auto Show in March 1964, only 36 examples of the Ferrari 500 Superfast were built. The price matched the exclusivity, as the 500 Superfast was nearly double the price of any other Ferrari the company offered in the 1960s. Equipped with a 5.0-liter V-12 producing 400hp, it was capable of nearly 175 mph. The Series I 500 Superfast offered here, chassis 5989 SF, is an original left-hand drive car and the seventh example built. Sold new in California, restored by West Coast specialists, and Ferrari Classiche certified, this 500 Superfast is estimated to fetch $2,800,000 – $3,200,000.

1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast (photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

Gooding and Company – 2017 Scottsdale Auctions

Date(s): Friday, January 20, 11:00am and Saturday, January 21, 11:00am

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, 4700 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Corner of N. Scottsdale Road and E. Highland Ave.

Public preview: January 18-21

Auctions catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Phone: 310.899.1960

Bidder Registration:

$200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.

For additional information, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company]