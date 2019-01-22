Gooding Scottsdale 2019 – Auction Results

The Gooding Scottsdale 2019 auction was held January 18-19 nearby the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in over $48 million in total sales and an 85 percent sell-through rate. President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 105 of 124 lots at Gooding’s 12th annual Arizona Auction Week sale, with an average price of $459,417 per car sold.

“I am delighted to close out another fantastic week resulting in the top three sales across the board and new world records,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “Bidding was strong and demonstrated our clientele’s confidence in our consignments and our brand.”

A total of nine cars sold over the $1 million mark at the 2019 Gooding and Company Scottsdale auction. Ferraris dominated the top of the market days with several sales in the top ten coming from the marque, including the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta which sold for $7,595,000, the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France selling for $5,890,000, the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II selling for a world-record $5,395,000, the 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO selling for $2,507,500, the 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet for $1,930,000, and the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso which sold for $1,902,500.

Other notable results from the Gooding Scottsdale 2019 auction were the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing sold for $1,435,000, the 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra sold for $1,050,000, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster sold for $1,006,000, and the 1936 Bugatti Type 57 Two-Light Ventoux for a world-record $885,000.

Gooding Scottsdale 2019 — Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta – $7,595,000

2. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta – $5,890,000

3. 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II – $5,395,000

4. 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO – $2,507,500

5. 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet – $1,930,000

6. 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso – $1,902,500

7. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing – $1,435,000

8. 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra – $1,050,000

9. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $1,006,000

10. 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra – $912,500

For complete auction results, visit GoodingCo.com.

Gooding’s next auction will be staged on March 8, 2019, in Amelia Island, Florida during the Amelia Island Concours Week. Gooding has consigned ten Porsches from WhatsApp co-founder, Jan Koum. Highlights of Mr. Koum’s collection include the 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8, the 2008 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 3.6, and the 2011 Porsche 997 GT2 RS. All are offered without reserve.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photo: Jensen Sutta]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

