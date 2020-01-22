Gooding Scottsdale 2020 – Auction Results

The Gooding Scottsdale 2020 auction was held January 17-18 nearby the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $35,867,560 in total sales and an 89 percent sell-through rate. President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 123 of 138 lots at Gooding’s 13th annual Arizona Auction Week sale, with an average price of $291,606 per car sold.

The top result at the Gooding and Company Scottsdale 2020 sale went to the 1995 Ferrari F50 that sold at $3,222,500, the most valuable car sold during Scottsdale’s Auto Week. Other top sales included the 1932 Hispano-Suiza J12 selling for an auction record $2,425,000, the original 1948 Tucker 48 that sold for $2,040,000 and the 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS that sold for $1,985,000.

Another notable result was the sale of the 1937 BMW 328. This pre-war car with no reserve became one of the most exciting lots sold during the weekend, with enthusiastic bidding ultimately ending in a final price of $830,000. The 328 came from 75 years of single-family ownership.

1937 BMW 328

Additional highlights from Gooding & Company’s 2020 Arizona sale included the 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider sold for $1,930,000, the 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S sold for $1,242,500 and the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II sold for an auction record price of $434,000. Gooding also attained a new world-record for the 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT by achieving a final price of $995,000.

“I am thrilled and so proud of our sales team for gathering such a wonderful consignment selection which led to strong results and the top sale of the weekend,” said President and Founder David Gooding. “We look forward to all of the exciting auctions on the horizon with our annual Amelia Island sale in March, as well as our first bespoke London auction in April.”

Gooding Scottsdale 2020 — Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1995 Ferrari F50 – $3,222,500

2. 1932 Hispano-Suiza J12 – $2,425,000

3. 1948 Tucker 48 – $2,040,000

4. 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS – $1,985,000

5. 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider – $1,930,000

6. 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Cabriolet – $1,462,500

7. 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S – $1,242,500

8. 2014 McLaren P1 – $1,160,000

9. 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT – $995,000

10. 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $940,000

For complete auction results, visit GoodingCo.com.

Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction will be held on March 6, 2020 in Amelia Island, Florida. For the company’s 11th annual Florida sale, the auction house has consigned a 1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 Silver Ghost Torpédo Phaeton and 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photos: Jared Wilson]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...