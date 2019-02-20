The themes for the ever-popular Goodwood Breakfast Club 2019 events will feature a wide-ranging set intended to appeal to all motoring enthusiast tastes. Each Goodwood Breakfast Club will be held on the first Sunday of the month, with the Motor Circuit gates opening to display vehicles and spectators from 7:30 am onwards. A selection of breakfast treats, warm beverages and stunning vehicles will await visitors.

According to a different theme for each event, motoring enthusiasts who own cars relevant to the theme can register to have their car displayed on the famous Goodwood Motor Circuit grid, whilst visitors can come along to take a look at the incredible static display and enjoy a hearty Goodwood breakfast.

Jon Barnett, Goodwood Motor Circuit General Manager added: “We are delighted to announce the 2019 Breakfast Club dates, including three entirely new themes aimed to encourage an eclectic mix of cars and bikes. The Goodwood Breakfast Club continues to be a fabulous family event that is completely free to enter for all, including the family dog – on a short lead please. Come and join us for a great breakfast, great coffee and of course some great vehicles.”

Goodwood Breakfast Club 2019 – Schedule and Themes

Estate Car Sunday – 3 March

Goodwood will open the 2019 Breakfast Club season with a celebration of the true workhorses of the automotive world. Estate Car Sunday will see every kind of estate from blisteringly fast German über-wagons to astonishingly rare Italian-designed shooting brakes filling the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

All Wheels but Four Sunday – 5 May

Showcasing the true variety of the automotive world, All Wheels but Four Sunday invites cars, bikes, trucks, buses and any kind of motorised transport down to Goodwood – as long as it doesn’t have four wheels.

Supercar Sunday – 2 June

A Breakfast Club favourite, celebrating the pinnacles of automotive engineering – the supercars and hypercars of the world, as well as high-performance exotica of all varieties. Supercar Sunday will bring together some of the greatest cars the world has ever seen.

Classic Car Sunday – 4 August

Celebrating the heyday of motoring, Classic Car Sunday will welcome cars and bikes of all types, shapes and speeds – as long as they were built before 1979. Goodwood aims to fill the Motor Circuit with tax-exempt cars and bikes as a nod to the Revival, which will be just a few weeks away.

Eighties Sunday – 3 November

Time to get the shoulder pads out, stick on some Spandau Ballet and fire up the Quattro – Goodwood is going back to the 1980s. They will celebrate the decade that produced some of the most iconic cars and bikes of all time. Legendary machines like the Ferrari Testarossa, Peugeot 205 GTI, Honda RC30 and Kawasaki Ninja 900.

For information on how to attend or to register your vehicle, visit Goodwood.com.

[Source: Goodwood]

