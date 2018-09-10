The Goodwood Revival 2018 was held during the weekend of September 7-9 at the 7-turn, 2.4-mile Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England. This year’s Revival marked 20 years since competitive racing returned to the historic Circuit.

Over three days, the Goodwood Revival 2018 welcomed swathes of motoring enthusiasts, dressed head-to-toe in a myriad of vintage costumes from wartime ’40s fashion to the fabulous ’50s and the swinging ’60s. The 146,000-strong crowd gathered in the September sunshine, revelling in the unique atmosphere and fondly remembering the golden age of Goodwood Motor Circuit. Elegance and style were on display around the grounds of the Goodwood Estate, at the best dressed parades, as well as the Rolex Drivers’ Club. As visitors strolled through the Revival High Street, admired the Earl’s Court Motor Show and danced on Richmond Lawn they were truly transported to yesteryear.

Fifteen races were contested over this weekend of motor sport as Goodwood turned back the clock with pre-1968 Formula 1, saloon, prototypes, sports and Formula Junior cars gracing the track and thrilling fans.

Friday evening saw the start of racing, and it was Emanuele Pirro and Niklas Halusa who won the Kinrara Trophy in the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB ‘Breadvan’.

Opening the proceedings on Saturday, Darren Turner took his first ever win at the Revival, in the Fordwater Trophy, at the wheel of the works 1950 Aston Martin DB2. Sam Tordoff took second place in his 1953 Porsche 356 despite bogging down on the line and entering the first corner at the back of the pack.

The Goodwood Trophy was won by Calum Lockie in a 1938 Maserati 6CM, while Mike Whitaker in a 1966 Lola-Chevrolet T70 Spyder won the Whitsun Trophy at the third time of asking. In the inaugural Jack Sears Memorial Trophy it was the Jaguar Mk1 that proved to be the car to beat, with three of them on the podium, the winning driver, however, was John Young in a 1958 Jaguar Mk1. Closing Saturday was the Freddie March Memorial Trophy, won by Martin Hunt in a 1954 HWM-Jaguar.

Sunday’s racing opened with the Chichester Cup, resulting in Andrew Hibberd taking the win in a 1962 Lotus-Ford 22. Nicholas Padmore claimed the Richmond Trophy in a 1958 Lotus-Climax 16, but overall race winner awarded the Gordon Trophy was William Nuthall in a 1960 Cooper-Climax T53 ‘lowline’.

The Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy, set across two races and an aggregate result, was won by Herbert Schwab and Troy Corser taking turns on a 1929 BMW R57 Compressor. Another aggregate result taken from both St Mary’s Trophy races saw Andy Priaulx and Steve Soper win in the latter’s 1963 Ford-Lotus Corina Mk1.

Father-and-son pairing David and Oliver Hart were triumphant in the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration in their 1963 AC Cobra, while the penultimate race winner was Joe Colasacco in the Glover Trophy, driving a 1965 Ferrari 1512.

Drawing a close on racing, and winning the Sussex Trophy, was Phil Keen in a 1959 Lister-Jaguar ‘Knobbly’. A mother-of-all-comeback drives, he started from the pitlane and charged to victory 25 minutes later, his team manager even shedding a tear.

As the Goodwood Revival 2018 drew to a close, marking an end to Goodwood’s summer of sport, the Duke of Richmond presented several awards to the best and fastest drivers and riders of the weekend. The fastest lap on two wheels was given to Troy Corser on the 1929 BMW R57 Compressor for a 1 min 32.927 lap. However, the fastest lap of the weekend went to Karun Chandhok in a 1964 McLaren-Chevrolet M1A for a 1 min 20.238.

The Rolex Driver of the Meeting was presented to Darren Turner for winning the Fordwater Trophy, coming second in the Whitsun Trophy and having a great drive in the TT, all without making any contact with another competitor, three very competitive races in three very different cars. A specially-engraved Rolex Datejust was awarded to Darren Turner, who said: “I love coming to Goodwood, it’s an amazing weekend and a privilege to be a part of, thank you to everyone involved.”

Similar to 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the action at the 2018 Goodwood Revival. Our extensive Goodwood coverage begins a stunning gallery that gives a wonderful overview of this fantastic event.

Goodwood Revival 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: As credited)

1 2 3 … 9 Next » Emanuele Pirro in the Ferrari 250 GT SWB 'Breadvan', closely followed by the Jaguar E-Type of Jon Minshaw - Photo: Nick Dungan 1936 ERA B-type R5B 'Remus' - Photo: Nick Dungan 1965 Ford GT40 - photo: Joao Filipe 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT - Photo: Nick Dungan 1963 Ferrari 330 GTO - Photo: Drew Gibson 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT and 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB/C - Christopher Ison 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 - Photo: Nick Dungan 1934 Alfa Romeo P3 (Tipo B) - Photo: Nick Dungan 1 2 3 … 9 Next »

[Source: Goodwood Revival; Rolex Motorsports; photos: As credited]

