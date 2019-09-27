Goodwood Revival 2019 – Behind the Scenes Gallery

The 2019 edition of the Goodwood Revival was staged September 13-15 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England. The Revival is the world’s largest and most celebrated historic motor racing and vintage culture event, bringing back to life Goodwood Motor Circuit’s glory days as an active race track from 1948-66.

The amazing collection of vintage race cars dueling on the 7-turn, 2.4-mile Circuit was undoubtedly the main draw at the Revival Meeting, yet it’s the little details curated by the Duke of Richmond and his team that make this event the best. Since its beginning, fashion has long been an integral part of the annual historic motor racing event, with most attendees dressing in period attire from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s for the occasion. The Goodwood Revival 2019 was a virtual step back in time and a chance for participants and spectators to take in the romance and theatre of motor racing as it used to be.

In addition to our first gallery, Michael DiPleco also documented the action at the 2019 Goodwood Revival. His extensive Goodwood coverage begins with a stunning gallery that gives a wonderful ‘Behind the Scenes’ look at this year’s event.

Goodwood Revival 2019 – Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

1 2 3 … 15 Next » Garage of pre-war Bentleys 1965 Lotus-Ford 30, Katsuaki Kubota Danger, Men at Work Telegram man arrives on his 125cc BSA. Whitsun Trophy for unlimited sports prototypes of a type that raced up to 1966 2019 Goodwood Revival Behind Scenes Bentley Line-up Never too early for a smile. Aston Martin gets her wheels tightened. Austin J40 awaits it's young driver. Maserati monoposto 1 2 3 … 15 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: photos: Michael DiPleco]

