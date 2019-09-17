The Goodwood Revival 2019 was held during the weekend of September 13-15 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England. As the south of England enjoyed a prolonged summer, the motoring world turned back the clock for this year’s Revival. Racing cars from the 1930s to 1966 roared around the 7-turn, 2.4-mile track to the delight of the drivers behind the wheel and the spectators in the crowded grandstands. The Goodwood Revival is the ultimate time capsule, where the tradition of the automobile and society’s passion for motoring is celebrated.

“The Goodwood Revival brings together the most spectacular collection of performance cars,” said Sir Jackie Stewart, three-time Formula 1 World Champion. “For me personally, it is a fairy tale every time I come back here. This track has played such an important role in my life and the Revival is the best event of its kind in the world. The collection of people who attend come from every corner of the globe, they are great enthusiasts and owners of the most evocative cars. The racing is fantastic and I love the atmosphere — it is three days of absolutely superb motor sport.”

Competitive racing started on Friday evening as 26 cars set off into the sunset for the Kinrara Trophy for closed-cockpit GT cars, of three litres and over, of a type that raced before 1963. The race was convincingly won by the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO driven by Gary Pearson and Andrew Smith, followed on the podium by the 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT of Darren Turner and Simon Hadfield and the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB/C of David Franklin and Remo Lips. Driving another 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB/C was nine-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Tom Kristensen. In an inspired stint, the Danish legend drove supremely, manoeuvring the Ferrari carefully through the pack from the midfield to finish fourth.

Wheel-to-wheel action across 15 races provided a truly remarkable exhibition of motor racing, while in the paddock and around the estate it was the flocks of immaculately dressed spectators, drivers and mechanics that created an equally unforgettable atmosphere. The attention to detail and the carefully chosen outfits — recreating the fashions of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s — ensure that the Goodwood Revival is an annual tradition not to be missed. This year the event paid homage to the iconic British Mini as over 150 cars celebrated the brand’s 60th birthday. Honouring Goodwood’s heritage as a RAF fighter base, historic warbirds took to the skies each morning while the aerodrome hosted a world-class gathering of vintage flying machines.

The Rolex Driver of the Meeting was presented to Sam Hancock following a display of extraordinary overtakes in multiple races. Hancock said: “This is very special to me, I will cherish this Rolex and enjoy wearing it. To win such a prize is just magical.”

Similar to 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the action at the 2019 Goodwood Revival. Our extensive Goodwood coverage begins with a stunning gallery that gives a wonderful overview of this fantastic event.

Goodwood Revival 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Nick Harvey)

[Source: Rolex Motorsports; photos: Nick Harvey]

