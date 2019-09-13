The Hampton Court Palace Concours 2019 was staged 6-8 September at the historic Hampton Court Palace, a royal palace situated on the Thames in London. The eighth annual Concours of Elegance featured 75 automobiles displayed in the Fountain Gardens on the East side of the Palace.

More than 10,000 motoring enthusiasts converged to the Hampton Court Palace to enjoy the cars on the show field that included a Le Mans and Mille Miglia-winning Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta, the first production Jaguar D-Type and the ‘Old Number 1’ 1929 Bentley Speed Six, among others.

Best of Show at the Hampton Court Palace Concours 2019 was awarded to the 1919 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost by Barker, as voted for by the owners of the participating cars. This elegant car with polished aluminium bodywork was certainly the most flamboyant Silver Ghost ordered by a man who owned 25 of these Rolls-Royces — Lt.-General His Highness the Maharaja Sir Bhupindra Singhof Patiala. In his care it spent many years in North West India. Its styling had been inspired by the French coachbuilder Henri Labourdette, whose Art Deco bodies built on Rolls-Royce chassis in 1913-14 had caught the imagination of the Maharaja, but in December 1915 he chose the British coachbuilder Barker to build this body on chassis 11 PD.

Awards were also given out for different classes and eras at the 2019 UK Concours of Elegance. Once more judged by the owners of the Main Concours cars, the winners included a fresh factory-restored McLaren F1, a one-of-nine 1936 Stout Scarab, the 1951 Pegaso Z-102 Berlinetta Prototype and a 1965 Ford GT40.

Outside of the main Concours of Elegance cars, nearly 1,000 other models parked at Hampton Court Palace for the weekend, including a collection of Future Classics which were crowned by the car that eventually won this class; an Aston Martin Vulcan. Also taking part in the feature were a rare RUF CTR and a one-of-100 Bentley Mulsanne W.O Edition. Meanwhile, the Harry’s Garage display brought together the best supercars of the ‘90s, including a Pagani Zonda C12 S, a Lamborghini Diablo and a Bugatti EB110SS.

The Aston Martin Owners’ Club gathered a display of every variant of Aston Martins bodied by Zagato. During the Centenary Year of Zagato, 17 different cars lined up, charting the evolution of the creative partnership, headlined by a pair of Aston Martin DB4 GTZ models.

Also on display were examples from car clubs, as part of the Club Trophy presented by the Royal Automobile Club and supported by Classic and Sports Car. A panel of judges, including HRH Prince Michael of Kent, deemed a 1920 Vauxhall 30-98 E-Type Tourer 4.5 Litre to be the best on display. With three owners from new, this near-100-year-old car was first owned by an Argentinian horse breeder, who purchased it from Harrods in Buenos Aires. This Vauxhall will now go on to compete in the Main Concours at Hampton Court Palace next year.

Over 50 Jaguars were on display on Saturday, competing for the Bridge of Weir Jaguar Trophy. Led by Nigel Woodward, a panel of judges decided the car they would most want to take home, was a highly original C-Type. This particular car has played its role within Jaguar’s racing heritage, appearing in the Monaco Grand Prix, driven by Tommy Wisdom, and later Stirling Moss who drove it for much of his 1952 season.

Throughout the weekend, visitors were also asked to cast their vote for their favourite car. By far and away, the Bugatti Type 57 came out on top. This car, chassis 57159, was first clothed in a fairly sober looking saloon body by James Young, but it fell into such disrepair over the years that it was eventually decided to recreate another design on the ladder frame: a replica of a flamboyant cabriolet by Vanvooren of Paris in the style of Figoni et Falaschi.

Similar to the 2012 Windsor Castle, 2013 St. James’s, 2014 Hampton Court, 2015 Holyroodhouse, 2016 Windsor Castle, 2017 Hampton Court and 2018 Hampton Court events, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2019 edition of the UK Concours of Elegance, with Tim Scott producing the following stunning images from another unique Palace setting.

Hampton Court Palace Concours 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott Fluid Images)

1 2 3 … 17 Next » Zagato-bodied Aston Martin - 2019 Hampton Court Palace Concours 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial 1997 McLaren F1 1950 Talbot-Lago T26 GS 1965 Ford GT40 1957 Jaguar XKSS 1920 Ballot 3/8 LC 1929 Bentley Speed Six ‘Old Number 1’ 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta Touring - ex-works s/n 0008M was piloted to a debut victory at both the Mille Miglia and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1949 1 2 3 … 17 Next »

Hampton Court Palace Concours 2019 – Award Winners

Best in Show

1919 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost by Barker

Pre-1920s

1904 Napier L49

1920s

1929 Bentley Speed Six Old No.1

1930s

1938 Stout Scarab

1940s

1949 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta #0008

1950s

1951 Pegaso Z-102 Berlinetta Prototype ENASA

1960s

1965 Ford GT40

The Club Trophy

1920 Vauxhall 30-98 E-Type Tourer 4.5 Litre

The Bridge of Weir Jaguar Trophy

Jaguar C-Type

Future Classics

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

Octane People’s Choice Award

1938 Bugatti Type 57

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Concours of Elegance; photos: Tim Scott Fluid Images]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...