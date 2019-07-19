The Heveningham Hall Concours 2019 was staged 21-23 June at the Heveningham Hall in England. The fourth annual Concours was held alongside its Country Fair in the 5,000-acre 18th Century country estate.

A total of 60 cars were exhibited over the two days on the Kim Wilkie-designed grass terraces to the rear of the Grade I listed Palladian mansion, including cars from the very dawn of motoring, such as an 1898 Panhard et Lavassor M2F, up to the modern day with cars such as a 2019 Ferrari Monza SP1 and a 2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport. Williams F1 Heritage also sent four Formula One cars, including a Williams-Mercedes FW41 car driven in the 2018 season by Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin, and was immediately identifiable on the track thanks to its distinctive Martini livery.

Chairman of the motorsport judging panel Max Hunt and fellow judges Lord Montagu, Romulus Rost, Marino Franchitti and James Elliott awarded the bronze Lawrence Edwards trophies. The Horsepower Hill was won by a Ferrari 488 Pista which made the sprint up the main drive in 10.54 seconds.

Better known at the P3, the pre-war class winning 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B Monoposto was bought from Alfa Romeo by the Spanish privateer Count José Padierna de Villapadierna, who came into a fortune at 19 and managed to spend it many times over. He enjoyed modest success with the car, but by the late 1930s it had left the Count’s stable and travelled across the Atlantic to the USA. The car went on to make several appearances at the Indianapolis 500, racing as the ‘Don Lee Special’ in memory of the radio mogul while in the ownership of his son. Following a sympathetic restoration it still wears its original Don Lee paintwork, and has been shown at events including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance by Jennie Taylor and the late Hugh Taylor.

Ahead of the Concours, the Heveningham Tour saw around 50 cars drive through the scenic lanes of Suffolk before arriving at the former RAF/USAF Bentwaters air base, which was a strategic nuclear-armed base for the Americans during the Cold War. Cars toured the former nuclear bomb stores under ‘armed’ guard and enjoyed a ‘Putin’s Picnic’ adjacent to the Star Wars building at Bentwaters before taking to the main runway with some of the super and hypercars enjoying donuts at the end. A black-tie dinner for owners was held at Heveningham Hall on Friday night followed by another party on Saturday evening.

Commenting on this year’s Concours, Max Hunt, said, “With summer finally arriving just in time, this year’s event has been our most successful to date. A huge thank you to all our owners and, of course, visitors who help to raise lots of money for local charities and provide a full scholarship for a student to undertake the post-graduate MA Intelligent Mobility at the Royal College of Art.”

Similar to 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the Heveningham Hall Concours d’Elegance 2019, with photographer Tim Scott offering the following great selection of images from the grounds of the Georgian mansion.

Heveningham Hall Concours 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott)

1 2 3 … 5 Next » Heavenly Heveningham with 60 wonderful cars on the Kim Wilkie-designed glass terraces to the rear of the Grade I listed Palladian masterpiece (Credit TIM SCOTT) 1953 Jaguar C-Type at home on the terraces (credit: Tim Scott) Old v new: 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante by Gangloff next to a 2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport (Credit TIM SCOTT) 2019 Ferrari Monza SP1 (Credit TIM SCOTT) Peter and Merle Mullin's 1937 Delahaye Type 145 V12 Grand Prix which made its UK debut at Heveningham Concours (credit Tim Scott) 1954 Maserati 300S Long Nose (Credit TIM SCOTT) Williams F1 Heritage sent four cars to this year's Heveningham Concours including the car driven in the 2018 season by Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin (Credit TIM SCOTT) Special mention in the supercar class went to this 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa by Scaglietti (Credit TIM SCOTT) 1 2 3 … 5 Next »

Heveningham Hall Concours 2019 – Award Winners

Pre-War Class

1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B Monoposto, Jennie Taylor and the late Hugh Taylor

Special mention, 1929 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix

Post-war Class

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, private collection

Special mention, 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

Supercar class

1993 Jaguar XJ220S, private collection

Special mention, 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa by Scaglietti

Bentley Trophy

1931 Bentley 8-Litre Roadster by Corsica, Corner family

Hanna Aviation Trophy

1939 Westland Lysander TT MKIII, Aircraft Restoration Company

Special mention, 1941 Curtiss P40-C Warhawk

Horsepower Hill

Ferrari 488 Pista, 10.54 seconds

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Heveningham Hall; photos: Tim Scott]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...