RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2017 – Auction Preview

The RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2017 sale will be held January 19-20 on the grounds of the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix. RM Sotheby’s kicks off its 2017 collector car season with 120 collector cars, including 20 with pre-sale estimates exceeding $1 million.

Highlights at RM’s 18th annual Arizona Auction Week sale include a 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster by Sindelfingen; 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico by Pininfarina; 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C; 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV; 1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton and 1996 Porsche 911 GT2; among others.

1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster

1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster by Sindelfingen (Est. $7,400,000 – $8,400,000)

One-off, owner-commissioned 540 K Special Roadster

Built for Rolf Horn of Berlin with rare five-speed transmission

Formerly owned by Alf Johansson and the Lyon Family Collection

Freshly restored Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance award winner

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico (photo: Karissa Hosek)

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico (Est. $3,250,000 – $3,850,000)

Platinum Awards at Cavallino Classic and FCA meets; 99 points at Pebble Beach

One of 17 SWB Pininfarina 400SA Coupe Aerodinamicos built

Formerly of the Greg Garrison and Skeets Dunn collections

Complete with books, tools, luggage, build sheet copies, and extensive documentation

Ferrari Classiche Red Book certified

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C (photo: Erik Fuller)

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C (Est. $2,400,000 – $2,800,000)

Factory long-nose, torque-tube, six-carburetor example

Longtime original ownership by FCA stalwart John Egan

Believed to have 21,000 original miles and four private owners from new

Matching-numbers original engine

Original jack, tools, and books; comprehensive history file

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (photo: Erik Fuller)

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (Est. $2,300,000 – $2,600,000)

Original U.S.-delivery, factory split-sump/AC example

Original engine and drivetrain; original colors

Best Lamborghini at Concorso Italiano’s Miura 50th Anniversary celebration

Cosmetic restoration by marque specialist Gary Bobileff

Complete with books, tools, and fitted luggage

1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton (photo: Erik Fuller)

1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton (Est. $1,400,000 – $1,800,000)

One-off personal car of LeBaron designer Ralph Roberts

Believed to have been the final Imperial dual-windshield phaeton built

Best in Class at the 2014 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Known history from new; formerly of the Otis Chandler and Milhous collections

Restored in its original color scheme

“The importance of this Chrysler CL Imperial cannot be overstated. It is, by far, one of the most significant Chryslers ever built, and arguably one of the best-looking American Classics,” comments Gord Duff, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s. “Then comes its incredible provenance: not only was it a designer’s personal car, but past ownership by some of the hobby’s top collectors reinforce its importance and value in collector car circles. As a one-off creation, you never know when you may see this Chrysler back on the market. It’s definitely one to watch and deserving of close inspection.”

1996 Porsche 911 GT2 (photo: Darin Schnabel)

1996 Porsche 911 GT2 (Est. $1,100,000 – $1,500,000)

One of 57 homologated 993 GT2s

Only 33,000 kilometers from new

Speed Yellow over black

1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ II (photo: Andrew Schneider)

1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ II ‘Coda Tronca’ (Est. $400,000 – $500,000)

One of 44 ‘Coda Tronca’ examples built

Eligible for historic racing and track events

Older restoration that presents well

Includes spare 1.3-litre engine, believed to be original

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (photo: Theodore W. Pieper)

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (Est. $1,350,000 – $1,500,000)

Original condition, including factory interior and engine

Three private owners from new; a California car for most of its life

Factory Rudge wheels and fitted luggage

Successful participant in numerous runnings of the Colorado Grand

1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S (photo:Nathan Leach-Proffer)

1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S (Est. $600,000 – $700,000)

One of 50 Series I examples produced

Desirable ‘low-body’ design with Bravo wheels

Retains its original engine

1966 Shelby 427 Cobra (photo: Erik Fuller)

1966 Shelby 427 Cobra (Est. $900,000 – $1,200,000)

Engine rebuilt to S/C specification

Known ownership history from new

Recent cosmetic restoration

Approximately 21,000 miles recorded

Additional highlights for RM’s two-evening Arizona sale include: a 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet, presented with coachwork by Letourneur et Marchand (Est. $1,250,000 – $1,500,000); along with a series of modern classics from the 1980s and ’90s. Included in the latter group is a 7,986-original mile, ‘flying mirror’ 1985 Ferrari Testarossa, complete with Ferrari Classiche certification (Est. $130,000 – $160,000); a 1990 Mercedes-Benz Cosworth 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II, the first EVO II offered publicly in North America (Est. $225,000 – $275,000); and, a 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S, in original Yellow over Black and showing 12,150 original miles (Est. $425,000 – $550,000).

For further information or to view the full list of entries for RM’s upcoming sale at the Arizona Biltmore, visit www.rmsothebys.com or call +1 310 559 4575.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]