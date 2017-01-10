RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2017 – Auction Preview

The RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2017 sale will be held January 19-20 on the grounds of the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix. RM Sotheby’s kicks off its 2017 collector car season with 120 collector cars, including 20 with pre-sale estimates exceeding $1 million.
Highlights at RM’s 18th annual Arizona Auction Week sale include a 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster by Sindelfingen; 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico by Pininfarina; 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C; 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV; 1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton and 1996 Porsche 911 GT2; among others.
1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster by Sindelfingen (Est. $7,400,000 – $8,400,000)
- One-off, owner-commissioned 540 K Special Roadster
- Built for Rolf Horn of Berlin with rare five-speed transmission
- Formerly owned by Alf Johansson and the Lyon Family Collection
- Freshly restored Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance award winner
1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico (Est. $3,250,000 – $3,850,000)
- Platinum Awards at Cavallino Classic and FCA meets; 99 points at Pebble Beach
- One of 17 SWB Pininfarina 400SA Coupe Aerodinamicos built
- Formerly of the Greg Garrison and Skeets Dunn collections
- Complete with books, tools, luggage, build sheet copies, and extensive documentation
- Ferrari Classiche Red Book certified
1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C (Est. $2,400,000 – $2,800,000)
- Factory long-nose, torque-tube, six-carburetor example
- Longtime original ownership by FCA stalwart John Egan
- Believed to have 21,000 original miles and four private owners from new
- Matching-numbers original engine
- Original jack, tools, and books; comprehensive history file
1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (Est. $2,300,000 – $2,600,000)
- Original U.S.-delivery, factory split-sump/AC example
- Original engine and drivetrain; original colors
- Best Lamborghini at Concorso Italiano’s Miura 50th Anniversary celebration
- Cosmetic restoration by marque specialist Gary Bobileff
- Complete with books, tools, and fitted luggage
1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton (Est. $1,400,000 – $1,800,000)
- One-off personal car of LeBaron designer Ralph Roberts
- Believed to have been the final Imperial dual-windshield phaeton built
- Best in Class at the 2014 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
- Known history from new; formerly of the Otis Chandler and Milhous collections
- Restored in its original color scheme
“The importance of this Chrysler CL Imperial cannot be overstated. It is, by far, one of the most significant Chryslers ever built, and arguably one of the best-looking American Classics,” comments Gord Duff, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s. “Then comes its incredible provenance: not only was it a designer’s personal car, but past ownership by some of the hobby’s top collectors reinforce its importance and value in collector car circles. As a one-off creation, you never know when you may see this Chrysler back on the market. It’s definitely one to watch and deserving of close inspection.”
1996 Porsche 911 GT2 (Est. $1,100,000 – $1,500,000)
- One of 57 homologated 993 GT2s
- Only 33,000 kilometers from new
- Speed Yellow over black
1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ II ‘Coda Tronca’ (Est. $400,000 – $500,000)
- One of 44 ‘Coda Tronca’ examples built
- Eligible for historic racing and track events
- Older restoration that presents well
- Includes spare 1.3-litre engine, believed to be original
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (Est. $1,350,000 – $1,500,000)
- Original condition, including factory interior and engine
- Three private owners from new; a California car for most of its life
- Factory Rudge wheels and fitted luggage
- Successful participant in numerous runnings of the Colorado Grand
1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S (Est. $600,000 – $700,000)
- One of 50 Series I examples produced
- Desirable ‘low-body’ design with Bravo wheels
- Retains its original engine
1966 Shelby 427 Cobra (Est. $900,000 – $1,200,000)
- Engine rebuilt to S/C specification
- Known ownership history from new
- Recent cosmetic restoration
- Approximately 21,000 miles recorded
Additional highlights for RM’s two-evening Arizona sale include: a 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet, presented with coachwork by Letourneur et Marchand (Est. $1,250,000 – $1,500,000); along with a series of modern classics from the 1980s and ’90s. Included in the latter group is a 7,986-original mile, ‘flying mirror’ 1985 Ferrari Testarossa, complete with Ferrari Classiche certification (Est. $130,000 – $160,000); a 1990 Mercedes-Benz Cosworth 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II, the first EVO II offered publicly in North America (Est. $225,000 – $275,000); and, a 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S, in original Yellow over Black and showing 12,150 original miles (Est. $425,000 – $550,000).
