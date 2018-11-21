The Himalayan Challenge 2018 was held 21 September – 11 October in India and Nepal, starting in Delhi and finishing in Agra. The Himalayan Challenge was one of the toughest rallies the Endurance Rally Association (ERA) has ever run, as getting to the finish was quite an achievement in itself for the 40 classic and vintage crews. They had faced landslides, biblical storms and road closures before reaching the finish line, in the shadows of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

On day three of the Himalayan Challenge 2018, as the crews rallied from McLeod Ganj to Manali, incessant heavy rain saw bridges and roads washed away, tracks and forests swallowed by landslides and the planned route destroyed as crews could not reach their destination and most certainly not go up into the higher altitude of the Himalayas.

As the ERA team sent out scouts to determine a way out of Manali, crews were kept safe in a local hotel for an extra rest day before making their way out of the Kullu Valley via a dawn escape route over an extremely narrow Raison suspension bridge.

One by one the cars crossed over the bridge with ERA teams either end to guide them as they crossed the Beas River. Whilst the integrity of the structure of the bridge was without question as it was used by local traffic, it still took a certain amount of resolve to release the handbrake and start the epic crossing.

The crews then spent three days in Shimla waiting for the weather and conditions to calm before rejoining the original rally route.

Clerk of the Course John Spiller said: “This was always planned as a challenging event, we knew that the landscape and terrain would be the things to beat but, as we saw in Manali we were thrown a curve ball with the most testing set of circumstances on an ERA event since 1997. I’ve been impressed with the way the crews have risen to this challenge and taken everything in their stride with unfailing good humour and common sense.”

After 21 days on the Himalayan Challenge 2018 rally, Michael Velasco and Peter St George led the class for classic cars over 2000cc built between 1947 and 1975, in their 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280S, celebrating their first ever win.

Velasco said: “This has been a great event, despite the appalling weather early on and all of the subsequent problems. Not getting to the high mountains was naturally a disappointment but we made the best of it and the organisers rose to the challenge with some clever re-routing. Just driving these roads is a challenge, never mind competing on them.”

Also enjoying a class win was Artur Lukasiewicz and Adam Tuszynski in the 1931 Chrysler CM 6, who led the Vintage cars built between 1920 and 1931. This was their first ERA event and they used it as a shakedown for the Peking to Paris.

“We like a challenge, so we’ve really enjoyed pitting ourselves against the rest of the rally,” Lukasiewicz commented. “We also like a hard drive and we’re not afraid to say so. This was a preparation for next year’s Peking to Paris and, now that we’ve seen this, we’ve learned a lot.”

The Vintageant class for cars from 1932 to 1947 was won by Nigel Lee and Richard Turner in the 1938 Ford 62, while Ludovic Bois and Julia Colman won the classic class for cars up to 2000cc, built 1947 to 1975.

The Spirit of the Rally was awarded to Bob Harrod and Dana Hradecka in the 1974 Porsche 911. Jan, Dana’s husband, died almost a year ago in Namibia and this was a fitting tribute to a well-liked and much missed competitor.

The Against All Odds trophy was presented to Jo and David Roberts in the 1968 Triumph TR250, who returned to the rally twice after two serious mechanical issues.

The next ERA event is the 2019 Flying Scotsman, followed by the Peking to Paris Motor Challenge later that year. For more information about the various vintage and classic rallies organised by the ERA, visit EnduroRally.com.

Himalayan Challenge 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Gerard Brown)

1 2 3 … 7 Next » Bill Cleyndert (GB) / Jacqui Norman (GB) 1925 Bentley 3-4 1/2 Bob Harrod (GB) / Dana Hradecka (CZ) 1974 Porsche 911 Artur Lukasiewicz (PL) / Adam Tuszynski (PL) 1931 Chrysler CM 6 Daniel Spadini (CH) / Ravi Venkatachalam (IN) 1973 Citroen DS20 Marc-Philip Zimmermann (D) / Ulrich Zimmerman (D) 1965 Volvo Amazon 122S Adrian Hodgson (GB) / Matt Bryson (AUS) 1955 Austin A90 Westminster Matthias Bittner (D) / Denis Billon (F) 1968 Volvo 122S Nigel Lee (GB) / Richard Turner (GB) 1938 Ford 62 1 2 3 … 7 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Himalayan Challenge 2018 — Award Winners

Overall Winners

1. Mike Velasco / Peter St George – Mercedes-Benz 280S

2. Artur Lukasiewicz / Adam Tuszynski – Chrysler CM 6

3. Phil Garratt / Kieron Brown – Mercedes-Benz 280 SLC

Spirit of the Rally Trophy

Bob Harrod and Dana Hradecka – 1974 Porsche 911

Against All Odds Trophy

Jo and David Roberts – 1968 Triumph TR250

[Source: Endurance Rally Association; photos: Gerard Brown]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

