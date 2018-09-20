Historic Rally Groups Set to Merge

The Historic Endurance Rallying Organisation (HERO) and the Endurance Rally Association (ERA) have reached an agreement for HERO to take over all the events organised by the ERA.

HERO is a multi-service historic motoring platform and is responsible for a number of very well-known and iconic UK and European rallies. Founded by the late Philip Young in 1988, the ERA is a pioneer of long distance endurance rallying in four continents, synonymous with renowned events such as the Peking to Paris Motor Challenge.

The addition of the ERA events to the HERO platform will:

Provide continuity for the ERA’s portfolio of events, and preserve the legacy of its founder, Philip Young, a pioneer of historic and endurance rallying.

Encompass over 25 rallies globally, with 12 or so organised each year across multiple continents. This will constitute a year-round calendar of events, of short to long duration, for cars of different periods, and with varying degrees of difficulty.

Offer a range of events that are global in scope; with HERO focusing on short and medium distance events, and the ERA on the long-distance ones.

The respective management teams are already working together, and both parties are committed to making the transition as seamless as possible for all stakeholders, in keeping with HERO’s successful integration of the Classic Rally Association in 2013, which was also founded by the late Philip Young. For historic car enthusiasts signed up for ERA events, they can rest assured that these will continue as planned.

Tomas de Vargas Machuca, Chairman, HERO, said: “At HERO, our approach can best be described as ‘for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts’ and there have been no greater enthusiasts than Philip Young and his colleagues at the ERA. Philip was, and still is, a revered figure, and we are proud to be taking on the ERA’s portfolio of events. For HERO, this represents a significant expansion of our activities, especially longer distance endurance events, for which the ERA has long been a market leader and innovator. We will nurture and build on these for many years to come for the benefit of the historic motoring community as a whole.”

Jane Young, Director, ERA, added: “For the ERA, it has been a fantastic journey over almost 30 years, and I would like to thank everyone involved in the ERA’s success to date, the brainchild of Philip and his many colleagues. HERO enthusiastically shares our passion and values and runs great events recognised for their quality and they are our choice to bear Philip’s mantle, to build on his efforts and to aspire to his dreams. We are passing the baton to an organisation that will deliver events to the very highest standards, preserving the ERA’s spirit and building on its success.”

[Source: Historic Endurance Rallying Organisation; photo: Blue Passion]

