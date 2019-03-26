Hurley Haywood has been named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, scheduled for August 15-18 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during Monterey Classic Car Week. Haywood is a major part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), which is the featured marque at this year’s historic races.

Haywood has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times, the Rolex 24 at Daytona five times and Twelve Hours of Sebring two times. Haywood earned five major season championships, with virtually all of his success while driving Porsches.

“It is always an honor to be asked to be the Grand Marshal,” said Haywood. “This year, we celebrate IMSA’s 50th anniversary. My involvement with IMSA starting in 1971 makes me one of their most longstanding members. Laguna Seca is one of my favorite tracks – I have raced here since 1971 with many wins. I look forward to being part of an historic weekend.”

The 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will feature 500 entries in 14 classes. The run groups evolved slightly to celebrate the 50th anniversary of IMSA. It is the first time a racing series has been so honored and will provide a different atmosphere in the paddock with a variety of cars with past and present racing personalities from throughout IMSA’s history.

Monterey Classic Car Week officially begins August 10 and 11 with the Monterey Pre-Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca where 300-plus race cars in 10 groups will be competing and tuning up for the big week that follows.

For more information, visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.

[Source: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca; photo: Autosports Marketing Assoc.]

