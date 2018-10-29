Fifty years of IMSA will be celebrated at the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, scheduled for August 15-18 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. The Monterey Car Week event will feature International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) history with a variety of race cars and personalities from throughout the series’ 50-year history.

“To be the featured marque of the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will be one of the many highlights of our 50th anniversary next year,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “IMSA’s long history at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has spanned over five decades and we are flattered to be among the premier brands that have shared this honor over the years. I can assure you the whole of IMSA – teams, drivers, sponsors and staff are looking forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary with an unprecedented gathering next year of cars and stars from IMSA’s past and present.”

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion was recently recognized by the FIA, which awarded the FIA Founding Members’ Club Heritage Cup to the event held annually at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. It is the first time such an honor has been awarded to an organization in the United States. The annual gathering features 550 historic and period-correct race cars from every IMSA era.

“Celebrating the achievements and history of IMSA on the occasion of its 50th anniversary is fitting for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion,” commented Timothy McGrane, CEO of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “IMSA and our facility have long been intertwined and we look forward to working with the team to create a dynamic and entertaining weekend experience for all to enjoy.”

[Source: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca; photo: Autosports Marketing Assoc.]

