The Jaguar brand made quite the statement in 2016 when RM Sotheby’s rattled the collector car world with the opportunity to publicly purchase arguably one of the most coveted racing cars of all time. The 1956 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Ecurie Ecosse D-Type crossed the block during Monterey Car Week, selling for a staggering $21,780,000 when the gavel finally fell. That figure would not only make this heroic D-Type Jaguar the most expensive Jaguar ever sold at auction, but almost without contest, the most expensive British car to ever sell on the block.

Of course not every Jaguar sold at auction in 2016 was fraught with the kind of a legacy and provenance of chassis XKD-501. Auction Editor Rick Carey sought to peel back the many layers of the onion at collector car auctions and give readers a better idea of the quality of the felines that filled auction tents.

(See Jaguars Sold at Auction in 2015)

(See Jaguars Sold at Auction in 2014)

Listed in chronological order, Rick Carey’s reports on the 50 Jaguars analyzed in 2016.

Jaguars Sold at Auction in 2016

Mecum Kissimmee 2016 – Auction Report

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2016 – Auction Report

RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2016 – Auction Report