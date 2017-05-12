The Jarama Classic 2017 was held 31 March 2 April at Circuito del Jarama outside Madrid, Spain. Now in its second year, the Jarama Classic has become a not-to-be-missed rendezvous on the Peter Auto historic race calendar. With eight grids, 12 races and 188 cars on the track, all the ingredients were in place to confirm the success of the promising first staging. The event looks like it has a great future as proved by the 10,000 spectators that celebrated the revival of this historic circuit.

As is the case at the start of every season some cars that have acquired new owners or been restored boosted the grids, such as an ex-works Porsche 917 entered in CER 1, a rare Shelby Daytona Cobra in Sixties’ Endurance and a Toyota 92 CV in Group C Racing. Another rare appearance was that of the Legends Trophy which, after Pau and Dijon, raced in exclusivity this weekend at Jarama. It’s worth noting that it is the only time this year that these pre-war cars — Type 35 Bugattis, 8C Alfa Romeos and 328 BMWs — will be seen at a Peter Auto event.

Organiser Patrick Peter said, “The crowd came back which confirms the interest of people in Madrid in this meeting. There’s a determination to move forward as confirmed by the tower inaugurated in 2015, the Dunlop footbridge installed this year and the garages which will soon be revamped. On our side, we’ve got some great newcomers, collectors who are kind enough to bring beautiful cars.”

Similar to 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the Jarama Classic 2017 with the following pictures showing the entrants at Spain’s Circuito del Jarama.

Jarama Classic 2017 – Photo Gallery (Photos: Peter Auto)

[Source: Peter Auto]