The London Classic Car Show 2019 was staged 14-17 February at the ExCeL Centre in London’s Docklands. The 5th annual show paid tribute to the centenaries of both Bentley and Citroën with a collection of models from throughout their 100 years, in addition to celebrating 60 years of the Mini.

Similar to previous events, the cars at ExCeL London were not only on static display. No fewer than 100 classics — including some raucous racing cars — were fired up on the indoor driving runway. The ‘Grand Avenue’ was led by a congregation of Minis to celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary, while an 1885 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the world’s first production automobile, headed up a parade of memorable machines that mark ‘Firsts’ within the automotive industry. Tributes were paid to the centenaries of both Bentley and Citroën with a collection of models from throughout their 100 years.

To mark the 50th anniversary of car chase movie The Italian Job, surviving models were reunited and were joined by actors that appeared in the film, Hazel Collinson, the widow of the film’s director Peter Collinson, and David Salamone, who drove one of the Minis.

Jaguar’s Director of Design, Ian Callum, was honoured with the 2019 London Classic Car Show Icon Award in recognition of his impact throughout the industry. Some of Callum’s most notable were shown in a celebratory exhibition of his work, including the Aston Martin DB7, Vanquish and Ford RS200, along with his more recent accomplishments.

Similar to 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the London Classic Car Show 2019, with Will Bailey providing this set of images. The organisers have already confirmed that next year’s London Classic Car Show will be staged at ExCeL London from 13-16 February in 2020.

London Classic Car Show 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Will Bailey)

[Source: London Classic Car Show; photos: Will Bailey]

