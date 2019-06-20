London Concours 2019 – Report and Photos

The London City Concours 2019 was staged 5-6 June at the Honourable Artillery Company in London. An estimated 3,000 people walked through the historic gates and onto the five-acre lawn of London’s beautiful HAC in the Square Mile.

The London City Concours 2019 was made up of seven classes and three major features. A total of 130 classic and performance cars gathered for the third annual event presented by Montres Breguet. The main concours event classes include ‘The Icons’, ‘The Innovators’, ‘Great Marques – Ferrari, ‘Great Marques – Jaguar’ and ‘The Outlaws’. Each of the classes was packed with rarities, from the McLaren F1 and Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France to the Bugatti Veyron Super Sports and Lotus 99/T championship-winning Formula One car.

Best of Show at the 2019 London Concours was awarded to a well-preserved Jaguar C-Type. This particular C-Type has played its role within Jaguar’s racing heritage, appearing in the Monaco Grand Prix, driven by Tommy Wisdom, and later Stirling Moss who drove it for much of his 1952 season. It was presented at the London Concours in its original livery from the 1953 Mille Miglia.

Outside of the main concours event, there were plenty of other cars on display. A special feature celebrates the Lamborghini Miura’s show-stealing appearance in the opening scene of The Italian Job, with a gathering of seven examples. On the lawns of the HAC, guests were able to see the full spectrum of the Miura line-up, including P400S, SV and Jota models.

The evo and Octane Supercar Paddock brought together supercar originals and their modern-day successors. The McLaren F1 lined up next to the McLaren P1, the Aston Martin DBS joined the DBS Superleggera and the Ferrari 250 GT Lusso was displayed alongside the GTC4Lusso.

Andrew Evans, London Concours director, said: “I’m in absolutely no doubt that this astounding selection of vehicles is the greatest collection ever seen in the City of London, and I’m so proud to be able to share it with the thousands of people who came through our gates today. I’d also like to extend thanks to all of our partners for making the London Concours such a success, and I look forward to seeing many more people at the show on Thursday.”

Similar to 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the London Concours 2019 with Tim Scott offering the following stunning images from the event.

London City Concours 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott)

London City Concours 2019 – Award Winners

Great Marques – Ferrari, sponsored by ISAIA – 1949 Ferrari 166 Inter Touring

Great Marques Jaguar, sponsored by Truefitt & Hill – Jaguar C-Type

The Icons, sponsored by Footman James – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

The Innovators, sponsored by Montres Breguet – Lotus 79

Made in Germany, sponsored by Geely – Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Outlaws, sponsored by Concours of Elegance – Lancia Aurelia B20 GT ‘Outlaw’

The Lost Marques, sponsored by Rémy Martin – Bristol 404

Best in Show – 1952 Jaguar C-Type

[Source: City Concours London; photos: Tim Scott]

