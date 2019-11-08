Mecum Chicago 2019 – Auction Results

The Mecum Chicago 2019 auction was held October 24-26 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Illinois, resulting in $18.3 million in total sales and a 79 percent sell-through rate.

A total of 730 cars changed hands over three days in Chicago, with the top results going to a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S156) that brought in a total of $275,000. Other notable sales included a multiple-award winning 1962 Ford Thunderbird Convertible (Lot S185) with less than 50 miles post restoration, which sold for a total of $220,000, as well as the 1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible (Lot T39) that was sold new at Ernie Banks Ford in 1969, which sold for $209,000.

Private collections were also offered at Mecum’s Chicagoland sale, with the main attraction BRP Collection bringing in a total of $1.5 million as 17 cars from the collection hammered sold. Among the assemblage was the group’s top-selling one-of-12 1966 Dodge Hemi Coronet 500 Convertible (Lot S102) that brought $107,250. The top result from the Chicago-local Petrozzini Estate Collection was a 1937 Western Clipper Motorhome (Lot T72) that sold for $60,500 to top off the collection’s 100 percent sell-through.

Mecum Chicago 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S156) – $275,000

2. 1962 Ford Thunderbird Convertible (Lot S185) – $220,000

3. 1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible (Lot T39) – $209,000

4. 1957 Chevrolet Corvette SRIII (Lot S108.1) – $148,500

5. 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback (Lot T42) – $137,500

5. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S119) – $137,500

7. 1953 Buick Skylark Convertible (Lot S117) – $121,000

7. 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback (Lot S140) – $121,000

7. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S221) – $121,000

10. 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S129) – $110,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2019 automotive auction will be Kansas City this December 5-7 in Kansas City, Missouri, with an estimated 700 vehicles slated to cross the auction block, followed by the world’s largest collector car auction in Kissimmee, Florida, January 2-12, 2020, featuring 3,500 vehicles.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

