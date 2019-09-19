Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

1971 Plymouth Hemi GTX

Mecum Dallas 2019 – Auction Results

The Mecum Dallas 2019 auction was held September 4-7 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, resulting in $23.5 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. Mecum’s four-day auction saw 743 cars change hands.

The top result at the Mecum Dallas 2019 auction went to the $253,000 sale of a 1971 Plymouth Hemi GTX (Lot F140) from the headlining Peter Swainson collection of Mopars, a group hailing from Alberta, Canada. Another top Swainson Collection offering to land among top sales was a 1971 Dodge Hemi Charger R/T (Lot F137) that brought $181,500.

A pair of split-window Corvettes came in as the second and third highest results, the first one presenting as a silver-on-red Resto Mod and bringing $242,000 (Lot S131), and the other (Lot S136.1) boasting a fuel-injected 327 engine and Bloomington Gold certification and a final sale price of $231,000. A third, unrestored example with low miles and a unique tan-on-tan color combination (Lot F147) snuck into top sales as well with a $126,500 sale.

Mecum Dallas 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1971 Plymouth Hemi GTX (Lot F140) – $253,000
2. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S131) – $242,000
3. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S136.1) – $231,000
4. 1969 Dodge Charger Resto Mod (Lot S140) – $220,000
4. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod (Lot S160) – $220,000
6. 1971 Dodge Hemi Charger R/T (Lot F137) – $181,500
7. 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Resto Mod (Lot F237) – $137,500
7. 1974 Ford Bronco (Lot S248) – $137,500
9. 2015 ASVE Shelby Cobra CSX8000 Series (Lot S143) – $132,000
10. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot F147) – $126,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2019 auction will be Louisville this September 20-21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center with 600 vehicles slated to cross the auction block, followed by the Mecum Las Vegas auction slated for October 10-12 hosting 1,000 vehicles.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

