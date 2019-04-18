Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Mecum Houston 2019 – Auction Results

The Mecum Houston 2019 sale was held April 4-6 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, resulting in $20 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. Mecum’s eighth annual Houston auction featured a total of 767 vehicles sold over the three-day event.

The top result at Mecum’s 2019 Houston auction was the 2014 Ferrari F12 (Lot S121.1) that sold for $203,500, followed by the modified 1968 Ford Bronco ‘Icon’ (Lot S125) that achieved $192,500. Other top sellers included two Corvettes — a 2019 ZR1 model (Lot S163) at $159,500 and a 1963 Split Window Coupe (Lot F150.1) at $121,000, in addition to a 1967 Shelby GT350 Fastback (Lot S120) that made $187,000.

Headline collections, including the 52-car offering from Mario Sueiras and the 49-car assemblage from Pappi’s Garage, were well received. In all, the Sueiras selection — which was imported from Guatemala to join the auction line-up — and the cars from Pappi’s Garage totaled to $3.29 million in overall sales.

Mecum Houston 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2014 Ferrari F12 (Lot S121.1) – $203,500
2. 1968 Ford Icon Bronco (Lot S125) – $192,500
3. 1967 Shelby GT350 Fastback (Lot S120) – $187,000
3. 2019 Bentley Bentayga (Lot S172.1) – $187,000
5. 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (Lot S163) – $159,500
6. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 (Lot S113) – $148,500
7. 1959 Chevrolet El Camino (Lot S21) – $143,000
8. 1967 Pontiac Firebird Restomod (Lot S156) – $132,000
9. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot F150.1) – $121,000
10. 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot F154) – $102,300

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next auction will be Dana Mecum’s 32nd Original Spring Classic in Indianapolis this May 14-19 featuring more than 2,000 cars on offer.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

