Mecum Indianapolis 2019 – Auction Results

The Mecum Indianapolis 2019 auction was held May 15-20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, resulting in $70.4 million in total sales. Nearly 1,200 vehicles were sold over the six-day event, which was the highest-grossing Spring Classic auction in its 32-year history.

The collection of the late Steven Juliano dominated Mecum’s 2019 Indianapolis 2019 auction with both his car and his Road Art collections highlighting the sale. His 1967 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra Roadster (Lot F128) took top sales honors at $2,860,000, followed by his 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster (Lot F136) that sold for $2,420,000. Additional top 10 results from the Juliano Collection included the 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster (Lot F132) at $1,760,000, 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible (Lot F142) at $1,155,000 and the 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T Sunroof (Lot F143) at $660,000.

The selection of Rapid Transit Caravan vehicles in the Steven Juliano Collection proved popular, with the 1971 Plymouth Road Runner (Lot F130) bringing $236,500, the 1970 Plymouth Duster (Lot F141) selling for $264,000 and the 1970 Hemi Road Runner (Lot F134) reaching $341,000. A unique 1969 Plymouth Barracuda “Mod Top” (Lot F133) was another from the Juliano estate that sold well, bringing a $440,000. Even Juliano’s display engines sold well with prices for the two Hemi engines and the 440 6 BBL engine ranging from $159,300 to $218,500.

Similar to his cars, the Steven Juliano Collection’s more than 2,500 lots of Road Art seemed to take over the Indy event in scope. Featuring mainly 1960s to ’70s-era Mopar promotional materials as well as Shelby and Ford collectibles, the massive assemblage was offered both live at the Indianapolis auction and online. A 1950s Ford Dealer Crest (Lot K99) that hung at the historic Floyd Rice Ford Dealership located in downtown Detroit sold for an impressive $55,460, and a full-size outdoor billboard (Lot K77) featuring the 1970 Dodge Challenger brought $44,840.

Mecum Indianapolis 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1967 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra Roadster (Lot F128) – $2,860,000

2. 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster (Lot F136) – $2,420,000

3. 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach (Lot S155) – $1,980,000

4. 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible (Lot F120) – $1,980,000

5. 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster (Lot F132) – $1,760,000

6. 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible (Lot F142) – $1,155,000

7. 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T Sunroof (Lot F143) – $660,000

8. 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona (Lot F177) – $577,500

9. 1940 Crocker ‘Big Tank’ Big Twin (Lot S124.1) – $550,000

10. 2016 Norwood 330 P4 Replica (Lot S252) – $467,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2019 auction will be Portland this June 21-22 with an estimated 600 cars slated to cross the auction block at the Portland Expo Center in Oregon. For more details, call (262) 275-5050.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

