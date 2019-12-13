Mecum Kansas City 2019 – Auction Results

The Mecum Kansas City 2019 auction was held December 5-7 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Missouri, resulting in $9 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. A total of 410 vehicles were hammered sold during the three-day auction.

Both modern and classic cars made a showing in the top-selling spots at the Mecum Kansas City 2019 auction. While the top two sellers wore the Ford Blue Oval, it was the Bowtie brand that dominated with six Chevrolets landing on the Top 10 list. The top result went to a 2005 Ford GT with 15,122 actual miles that sold for $247,500 (Lot S95.1), followed in the second spot was a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S109.1) that brought $231,000.

Among the top-selling Chevrolets were four Corvettes including a restored 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S111) at $181,500, a fuel-injected 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S97) at $129,250, an Aztec Copper 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S97.1) at $94,600 and a Sportsman Red-on-red 1954 roadster (Lot F135) 1954 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster (Lot F135) at $78,100.

Mecum Kansas City 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2005 Ford GT (Lot S95.1) – $247,500

2. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S109.1) – $231,000

3. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S111) – $181,500

4. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S97) – $129,250

5. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Lot S118.1) – $126,500

6. 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S97.1) – $94,600

7. 1954 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster (Lot F135) – $78,100

8. 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle (Lot S108) – $64,900

9. 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Resto Mod (Lot F104) – $58,300

10. 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A (Lot S140.1) – $58,300

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next event will be the “world’s largest collector car auction” on January 2-12, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida, featuring 3,500 vehicles and hundreds of Road Art items. Main attraction offerings at the Kissimmee auction include the 1968 Challenger 2 Streamliner, a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible, the 1968 Ford Mustang of “Bullitt” movie fame and the ’67 “Eleanor” Mustang from “Gone in 60 Seconds”.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

