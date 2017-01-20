Mecum Kissimmee 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Kissimmee 2017 auction was held January 6-15 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, resulting in more than $86 million in total sales and 75 percent sell-through rate. Of the nearly 2,700 vehicles to cross the auction block over the 10-day auction, a total of 1,981 vehicles were sold at the reserve-based sale.

The top results at the Mecum’s 2017 Kissimmee sale included a 1969 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 Spider that sold for $920,000. This early production, Giallo Fly example is one of 25 Ghibli Spiders equipped with the 4.9-litre engine. A 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, the only Tuxedo Black/Bright Blue 435 HP convertible known to exist, sold for $775,000, while a Guards Red 2005 Porsche Carrera GT made $625,000.

The Road Art side of Mecum Kissimmee 2017 saw similar success with a 93-percent sell-through rate, a five percent increase over last year’s Kissimmee auction. A total of 1,260 pieces of Road Art and parts were sold during the auction for a total of $2.5 million.

In addition to 20 percent increase in ticket sales over 2016, customers and fans at home were more actively engaged than ever — Mecum.com saw a record 15-million page views in the 10-day span with Saturday, January 14, going on record as the busiest day in the history of Mecum.com.

Mecum Kissimmee 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (sales reflect hammer prices):

1. 1969 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 Spider (Lot S185) – $920,000

2. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 Convertible (Lot S146.1) – $775,000

3. 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot S157) – $625,000

4. 1963 Chevrolet Impala Z11 ‘Old Reliable IV’ (Lot S103) – $525,000

5. 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Big Brake Airbox (Lot F101) – $450,000

6. 1963 Pontiac Catalina Swiss Cheese (Lot F108) – $430,000

7. 1980 BMW M1 (Lot S176) – $400,000

8. 1963 Chevrolet Impala Z11 (Lot S104) – $340,000

9. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot F156) – $327,500

10. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S145.1) – $300,000

Mecum’s next auction will be a 600-vehicle offering with the auction house’s first-ever Los Angeles collector-car auction, to be held February 17-18, at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. Mecum will then return to Kansas City, March 24-25, with a 700-vehicle offering, and Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic auction in Indianapolis will be held May 16-21, with 2,000 vehicles to cross the block.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]