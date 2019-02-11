Mecum Kissimmee 2019 – Auction Results

The Mecum Kissimmee 2019 auction was held January 3-13 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, resulting in $107.5 million in total sales and a 72 percent sell-through rate. Of the nearly 3,500 vehicles to cross the block over the 10-day auction, a total of 2,328 vehicles were sold at the reserve-based sale.

The top results at the Mecum’s 2019 Kissimmee sale included a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S114) from the Michael Fux Collection that commanded $3,300,000, followed by the one-off 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake that sold for $2,200,000 and the pair of Tuxedo Black 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 models that brought $990,000.

Other notable results included the 1930 Duesenberg Model J Torpedo Phaeton at $935,000, the record-setting 1954 Chrisman Bonneville Coupe for $484,000 and the custom 1955 Imperial Convertible that changed hands for $418,000.

Mecum Kissimmee 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S114) – $3,300,000

2. 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 Super Snake (Lot F124) – $2,200,000

3. 1969 L88 Corvette Offering (Lot F151) – $990,000

4. 1930 Duesenberg Model J Torpedo Phaeton (Lot S103) – $935,000

5. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Lot S171) – $495,000

6. 1954 Chrisman Bonneville Coupe (Lot S149) – $484,000

7. 1966 Shelby GT350 Fastback (Lot F101) – $440,000

8. 1955 Imperial Convertible (Lot F98) – $418,000

9. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Lot S174) – $396,000

10. 2005 Ford GT (Lot S224) – $352,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Next up for Mecum is the company’s newest auction in Phoenix at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Slated for March 14-16, Phoenix 2019 is expected to feature 1,000 cars on offer as well as 100 motorcycles.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

