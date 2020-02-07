Mecum Kissimmee 2020 – Auction Results

The Mecum Kissimmee 2020 auction was held January 2-12 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, resulting in $105 million in total sales. A total of 2,140 vehicles were sold over the 11-day event.

The top result at Mecum’s 2020 Kissimmee sale went to the headline 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback made famous by the 1968 movie, Bullitt. One of two Mustangs used to fill the role in the cult film, the car offered was driven by Steve McQueen in countless scenes, including in the now-quintessential car chase scene. After filming concluded, this car was sold to a private buyer and thought lost to history until its unveiling for the 50th anniversary of Bullitt in 2018. The Mustang remains in original and running condition, retaining many distinguishable elements from the movie. After a lengthy bidding battle, the gavel finally dropped with the car reaching a total sale price of $3,740,000, crowning the “Bullitt” as the most valuable Ford Mustang sold at public auction.

Another movie car sold at the Mecum Kissimmee 2020 auction was the 1966 Superformance Ford GT40 MkII (Lot S203) used in the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari that traded hands for $484,000. This GT40 was built to replicate the car driven by Ken Miles at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Modern hypercars were among other notable results at this year’s event, including the 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot S113), serial number two of 500 produced, that sold for $1,430,000, the Acid Green 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot S111) at $1,430,000 and the 2015 McLaren P1 (Lot S159) that made $1,089,000.

Mecum Kissimmee 2020 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback “Bullitt” (Lot F150) – $3,740,000

2. 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot S113) – $1,430,000

3. 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot S111) – $1,430,000

4. 2015 McLaren P1 (Lot S159) – $1,089,000

5. 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” (Lot S135) – $852,500

6. 1968 Challenger 2 Streamliner (Lot S130) – $561,000

7. 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona (Lot S192) – $544,500

8. 1932 Duesenberg Model J Tourster (Lot T170.1) – $522,500

9. 1966 Superformance Ford GT40 MkII (Lot S203) – $484,000

10. 1967 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback (Lot F178) – $440,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Next up for Mecum is the company’s second annual auction in Glendale, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium. Slated for March 11-14, the Glendale sale will feature 1,500 cars and 100 motorcycles on offer.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

