Mecum Las Vegas 2018 – Auction Results

The Mecum Las Vegas 2018 auction was held November 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, resulting in $25.2 million in total sales and a 75 percent sell-through rate. A total of 667 vehicles changed hands over three days at Mecum’s second annual Las Vegas sale.

The auction-headlining Academy of Art University collection saw 31 vehicles hammer sold for an overall total of $4 million, and four cars from the collection landed among the auction’s top sellers. The University’s 1930 Bugatti Type 46 Faux Cabriolet (Lot S98) boasting coachwork by Veth and Zoon came in as the auction’s top sale at just more than $1 million, and the 1930 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Phaeton (Lot S130.1) brought $770,000, landing it the second slot. A 1934 Packard 1104 Super 8 Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton(Lot S125.1) from the collection claimed the third spot in top sales, and a 1935 Pierce-Arrow Model 1245 Silver Arrow (Lot S93.1) came in as number six.

Other top sales included a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda (Lot S145) that brought $220,000 and Ardell Brown’s 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet (Lot S72), which sold for $203,500. In total, the complete Ardell Brown Estate Collection of vehicles and Road Art sold for well in excess of $5 million.

Mecum Las Vegas 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1930 Bugatti Type 46 Faux Cabriolet (Lot S98) – $1,012,000

2. 1930 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Phaeton (Lot S130.1) – $770,000

3. 1934 Packard 1104 Super 8 Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton (Lot S125.1) – $258,500

4. 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300D Cabriolet (Lot S180) – $244,750

5. 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda (Lot S145) – $220,000

6. 1935 Pierce-Arrow Model 1245 Silver Arrow (Lot S93.1) – $214,500

7. 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet (Lot S72) – $203,500

8. 2012 Terradyne Gurkha RPV Armored Vehicle (Lot F196) – $198,000

9. 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster (Lot S183.1) – $187,000

10. 1959 Volkswagen Deluxe 23-Window Bus (Lot F163) – $181,500

For complete results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next auction will be in Kansas City, Missouri, this December 6-8 featuring 700 vehicles, followed by the “World’s Largest Collector Car Auction” in Kissimmee, Florida, January 3-13 featuring 3,500 cars.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

