Mecum Monterey 2018 – Auction Results

The Mecum Monterey 2018 auction was held August 23-25 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel in Monterey, California, resulting in $47 million in total sales and a 52 percent sell-through rate. Mecum’s three-day auction total, an increase of 38 percent over 2017, represents the highest-grossing Monterey auction in the company’s ten years on the peninsula.

The top result at the Mecum Monterey 2018 auction went to the 1933 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe Disappearing Top Roadster (Lot S93) that sold for $3.85 million. The second top slot was claimed by a 307-mile 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S111) that brought $3.19 million, followed by the sales of a 2003 Ferrari Enzo (Lot S48.1) that brought $2.86 million and a 1989 Porsche 962 (Lot S126) that sold for $2.2 million.

Another Duesenberg to land among top sales was the 1929 Model J Convertible Sedan (Lot S116.1) of the headlining Academy of Art University Collection. The car brought a $1.155 million sale, taking the school’s entire seven-car offering to $2.82 million overall as all vehicles in the group hammered sold.

Other notable results included the $1.127 million sale of the Indy 500-winning 2012 Dallara DW12 Honda Indy Car (Lot S90). The car was offered with an engine lease agreement that will allow the new owner to take possession of the car’s race-winning powerplant. The 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort (Lot F109.1) offered on Friday was another vehicle that became an attraction unto itself, and its sale at $467,500 demonstrated that its potential was evident. The 1985 Modena GT Spyder California (Lot S189) featured in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” demanded attention as well, and heated bidding brought its final selling price to $407,000.

Mecum Monterey 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1933 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe Disappearing Top Roadster (Lot S93) – $3,850,000

2. 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S111) – $3,190,000

3. 2003 Ferrari Enzo (Lot S48.1) – $2,860,000

4. 1989 Porsche 962 (Lot S126) – $2,200,000

5. 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S (Lot F114) – $1,155,000

5. 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan (Lot S116.1) – $1,155,000

7. 2012 Dallara DW12 Honda Indy Car (Lot S90) – $1,127,500

8. 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (Lot F116) – $1,072,500

9. 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Lot S125) – $1,045,000

10. 1936 Auburn 852 SC Boattail Speedster (Lot S89) – $1,017,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2018 auction will be Louisville on September 7-8, featuring 600 cars followed by a 1,000-car offering at Dallas’ Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on October 3-6.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

