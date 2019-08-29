The Mecum Monterey 2019 auction was held August 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel in Monterey, California, resulting in $32.2 million in total sales and a 47 percent sell-through rate. The company said their three-day auction total has been boosted to $38 million with the addition of post-auction deals and sales of vehicles within the Blackhawk Exposition offering.

The top result at the Mecum Monterey 2019 auction went to the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Coupe that brought in $2,750,000, followed by the 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari that sold for $2,640,000 and the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with the Weissach Package that traded for $1,430,000.

Other notable results included the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS that brought $1,100,000 and the last Shelby 289 Cobra sold to the public, CSX2588, which garnered $1,050,000. Two Crocker small-tanks topped all motorcycle sales as an unrestored 1936 model brought $825,000 and a restored 1937 example achieved $715,000.

The G-Force GF01 Oldsmobile Aurora Indy Car driven by Arie Luyendyk to victory at the 1997 Indianapolis 1997 Indianapolis 500 sold for $440,000, while a Platinum award-winning 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Coupe in Rosso Dino fetched $715,000.

Mecum Monterey 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Coupe (Lot F119) – $2,750,000

2. 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S102) – $2,640,000

3. 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot F91.1) – $1,430,000

4. 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS (Lot F122) – $1,100,000

5. 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra CSX2588 (Lot F139) – $1,045,000

6. 1936 Crocker Small Tank Motorcycle (Lot S103) – $825,000

7. 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster (Lot S131) – $742,500

8. 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Coupe (Lot S113) – $715,000

8. 1937 Crocker Small Tank Motorcycle (Lot S142) – $715,000

10. 1933 Stutz DV-32 Dual Cowl Phaeton (Lot S126) – $495,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2019 auction will be Dallas this September 4-7 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center with 1,000 vehicles slated to cross the auction block.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...