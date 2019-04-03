Mecum Phoenix 2019 – Auction Results

The Mecum Phoenix 2019 auction was held March 14-17 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, resulting in $39 million in total sales. More than 1,300 vehicles crossed the auction block during Mecum’s inaugural Phoenix-area sale.

The top result at the debut Mecum Phoenix 2019 auction went a factory 4-speed and Super Track Pak-equipped 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T Convertible (Lot S101) that sold for a final sale price of $1,430,000. The Dodge was followed by the 1932 Duesenberg Model J Rollston Torpedo Berline (Lot S123) that sold for $880,000 and a contrasting 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO (Lot S71) that brought $770,000.

“State Farm Stadium was an incredible facility to work with and provides a wonderful foundation for growth,” Mecum CEO Dave Magers said. “We’re also thrilled that the City of Glendale and Mayor Jerry Weiers proved to be natural and valued partners in the promotion of this great event and that our visions for Mecum’s growth in Arizona are in total alignment. We have bold plans for future successes like this, and we can hardly wait for our 2020 return.”

Mecum Phoenix 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T Convertible (Lot S101) – $1,430,000

2. 1932 Duesenberg Model J Rollston Torpedo Berline (Lot S123) – $880,000

3. 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO (Lot S71) – $770,000

4. 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot F164) – $357,500

5. 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot F140) – $231,000

6. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot S144) – $225,500

7. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S80.1) – $209,000

8. 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe (Lot S192.1) – $195,250

9. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S110) – $187,000

10. 1989 Ferrari Testarossa (Lot S76.1) – $181,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

