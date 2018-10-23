Registration is now open for the Mille Miglia 2019, scheduled for 15-18 May on the historic secondary roads of Italy. The race celebrating the famed endurance road race will be run over the traditional Brescia-Rome-Brescia route, passing over 1,000 miles of Italy’s most beautiful regions.

New for 2019, the 37th annual retrospective edition will be limited to 430 vehicles. The decision to restrict the number of entrants, 20 less than previous editions, was, “dictated by the desire to make the race as safe as possible and respectful of the rules of fair play, increasing the participants level of experience.”

Mille Miglia 2019 Registration

Registration for the 2019 Mille Miglia opened on October 23, 2018, once again restricted to vehicles of which at least once car of the same model was registered in the original 1000 Miglia race from 1927 to 1957. Registration will end on January 10, 2019.

Starting this year, the 1000 Miglia Register will operate at the certifying body set up to classify the vehicles that took part in the original twenty-four editions of the race. The enrollment of a vehicle in the Register makes it eligible for participation in the race.

The registration fee to take part in the 1000 Miglia remains unvaried at 8,000 Euro + VAT.

Another addition this year is the introduction of the ‘Gold’ fee (registration fee of 10,000 Euro + VAT comprising six nights’ accommodation, exclusive drivers’ kit, pre check-in at the hotels along the route) and ‘Platinum’ fee (registration fee of 50,000 Euro + VAT with the Guest Car formula comprising hospitality for up to six drivers, exclusive kits, pre check-in at the hotels along the route and automatic acceptance of the vehicle subject to its being listed in the 1000 Miglia Register).

Mille Miglia 2019 Route

The cities destined to become the backdrop of the first day of the Mille Miglia 2019 are Desenzano, Brescia, Sirmione, Valeggio sul Mincio (passing through the charming Sigurtà Garden Park), Mantua, Ferrara, Comacchio and Ravenna, to finally arrive at Cervia-Milano Marittima in the evening.

At the crack of dawn on Thursday 16 May, the convoy will enter Cesenatico before going on to Senigallia, Fabriano and Assisi, until it finally reaches the Capital at dusk.

On Friday 17 May, the journey back north commences, accompanied by the landscapes of Viterbo, Siena, Vinci and Pistoia, to end up in the heart of Emilia, the land of motors, with a stop in Bologna.

The final lap of Saturday 18 May will pass through Modena, Parma, Montichiari and Travagliato, to finish with its arrival in Brescia, for the traditional procession in Viale Venezia.

For further information, visit 1000miglia.it.

[Source: Mille Miglia; photo: Julien Mahiels]

