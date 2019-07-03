Massive Mini 60th Anniversary Race

A record grid of period Minis will celebrate the diminutive icon’s 60th birthday at the 2019 Silverstone Classic, scheduled for 26-28 July at the 3.6-mile Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in Northamptonshire, England. Never before will so many Minis be seen racing all together on track.

Fittingly 60 entries have already been received for what are going to be a pair of races for the Mini Celebration Trophy, marking the British legend’s sparkling Diamond Jubilee at the Classic. With a maximum of 58 starters permitted on Silverstone’s full Grand Prix circuit, latecomers are now being placed on a growing reserve list.

To ensure all festival-goers will be able to share in the Mini’s magical milestone, the action is spread across all three days with what is sure to be a frantic qualifying session on Friday ahead of two unmissable 20-minute showdowns on Saturday and Sunday.

As the entire multitude of original pre-1966 Minis are fitted with similar race-prepared 1275cc engines and built to identical technical regulations — the level of competition is going to be feisty throughout the tightly-packed record field. Even more vigorous as the unrivalled gathering also stars a number of top drivers.

For further information, visit SilverstoneClassic.com.

[Source: Silverstone Classic]

