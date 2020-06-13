The Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2020 has been canceled as health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic continue, similar to the decision made by the Pebble Beach Concours in April. All entrants and ticket purchasers will receive full refunds of their entry fees, camping, parking and ticket purchases.

“The highest priority is for the health and safety of race participants, crews and their families, as well as guests and our Monterey County residents,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “As was our plan, we waited until June after weighing all the options and different scenarios before making a final decision. No matter how much we hoped, no one can fully anticipate what state mandates will be in place that will affect public events and social gatherings.”

While large public events and gatherings are not permissible under current state mandates, the County of Monterey Health Department has approved WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s reopening plan for private track rentals that have strict health and safety protocols.

Following private track rental guidelines, a “Driver Appreciation Weekend” has been created for August 8-9, 2020 to allow the significant number of entrants who have expressed interest in still running their cars on the challenging circuit the opportunity to do so.

“We empathize with the participants who want to enjoy their cars at speed, many of whom have not had the opportunity to do so this year,” Narigi explained. “The Driver Appreciation Weekend is designed to thank participants for their ongoing support, feedback and patience during these challenging times.”

The weekend will have a closed paddock to follow current protocols established for private track rentals. Cars will be accepted on an individual basis based on their existing entry into the Monterey Motorsports Reunion and placed into corresponding groups.

“With hotels and restaurants opening, we hope our participants will enjoy the hospitality that makes the Monterey peninsula so special,” Narigi added.

For the latest event information, visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.

[Source: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca; photo: Victor Varela]

